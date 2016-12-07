Duterte names officer linked to Burgos disappearance to highest military post

PRESIDENT Duterte has appointed Lt. Gen. Eduardo Año as Armed Forces chief of staff.

Año was the Army commander until his latest appointment.

Año, member of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Class of 1983, succeeded his academy classmate, former Gen. Ricardo Visaya.

Some years back, Año, together with two other Army officers, was linked to the disappeance of Central Luzon activist Jonas Burgos, the son of press-freedom icon Jose Burgos.

As a result, the confirmation of his promotion to brigadier general was held in abeyance for a while by the Commission on Appointments.

He still has a pending case at the Court of Appeals in connection with the Burgos disappeance.

At the Armed Forces, Año’s appointment was welcomed.

“The Commander in Chief is results-driven, therefore, he needs a senior officer like him, one who can work and match his demand for outcomes and that is Año,” a senior officer said.

Until last week, the former Army chief was trailing the Armed Forces Eastern Mindanao Command chief, Lt. Gen. Leonardo Guerrero, in the race for the post of chief of staff.

The two were earlier reported as the two closest candidates for the position.

While Guerrero is younger, being a member of the PMA Class of 1984, his advantage over Año is that he was in the right position or “in the President’s kitchen,” as the Eastern Mindanao Command is headquartered at Camp Panacan in Davao City, Duterte’s home city.

But an officer said Duterte choose to ignore this fact as he trained his eyes on qualifications and merits in designating Visaya’s successor, apparently learning a lesson from Visaya’s appointment.

While the President fully entrusted the campaign against terrorism on Visaya, who was ordered to finish off the Abu Sayyaf “to the last man,” the group’s kidnapping activities increased.

“In designating General Año as chief of staff over Guerrero, the Commander in Chief delivered the message that he wanted the best man for the job, and for meritocracy to be the yardstick in the selection process for positions from now on,” said another officer.

It was under Guerrero’s watch that the Davao City bombing in September happened. The bombing that was blamed on the Maute Group killed 15 people and wounded at least 70 others.

It was the Army under Año that bagged the suspects.

“The selection of General Año deviates from the usual practice even during the term of former President [Benigno S.] Aquino III, wherein the appointments were based on your closeness with the President or [Defense] Secretary Voltaire Gazmin, like in the case of former Armed Forces Chief of Staff Hernando Iriberri,” the officer added.

In appointing Año as the chief of staff, the Commander in Chief wanted somebody to take his campaign against terrorism in Mindanao to produce results, another officer said.

Duterte said last week the terrorism problem in Mindanao may even intensify and the government will have to deal with it up to two or even three years.

Año will be succeeded by Lt. Gen. Glorioso Miranda as Army chief.