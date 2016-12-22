Duterte inks biggest annual budget of PHL

By David Cagahastian & Jovee Marie N. dela Cruz

The P3.35-trillion national budget for 2017, which is aimed at boosting the country’s economic growth through bigger spending on infrastructure, was signed by President Duterte

on Thursday.

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said the P3.35-trillion allocation, the biggest annual budget of the government yet, will promote the growth of the economy and encourage investments into the Philippines.

The 2017 national budget will provide the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) with P454.7 billion and the Department of Transportation (DoTr) with P53.3 billion, increasing their department budgets by 18.3 percent and 25 percent compared to 2016 allocations, respectively.

The increases in the budgets of the DPWH and the DoTr come with the more than P850-billion allotment for the construction of road networks in cities and provinces, school buildings, hospitals, transport infrastructure and many other public works, the DBM said in a statement.

The President said one of his campaign promises will be fulfilled with the increase in the budget of the National Irrigation Authority, which will have a P38.4-billion allocation for 2017.

“It has been a long time that farmers had been paying for water for irrigation. I’ve been wondering all these years why they have to pay for the water. That’s one of my election promises, that I’ll do away with this thing,” Duterte said in his speech at the signing of the 2017 budget in Malacañang.

“The Department of Agriculture [DA] will be given P45.2 billion for market research and development, credit support services, construction of the farm-to-market roads and more micro enterprises will be supported by the Department of Trade and Industry’s establishment of Negosyo Centers,” he added.

Budget Secretary Benjamin E. Diokno said the 2017 budget will also allow the government to provide better and free social services, such as education, housing and health services.

With P544.1 billion, the highest allocation out of all executive departments, the Department of Education (DepEd) will provide and maintain basic education facilities, create teaching and nonteaching positions, as well as develop and provide learning resources to more than 20 million Filipino students in the country.

Some P58.72 billion will be allocated for state universities and colleges (SUCs), from which will come the funding for tuition to be given to deserving students, as earlier announced by the government.

The DSWD’s budget will amount to P128.3 billion, a significant portion of which is allocated for the Conditional Cash Transfer Program and monthly rice subsidy for impoverished households.

The Department of Health (DOH) is given a sizable allocation of P96.3 billion to provide the marginalized sector with new and modernized health facilities and expanded health services.

The internal revenue allotment for local government units (LGUs) will amount to P486.9 billion in 2017, while the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) will have a budget of P148.7 billion.

To improve peace and order in the country, the Department of National Defense’s (DND) allocation amounted to P137.2 billion for territorial defense, the Armed Forces of the Philippines Modernization Program and security and stability services.

For meaningful change

Following the signing of the 2017 General Appropriations Act (GAA), the chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations on Thursday said the Duterte administration’s first national budget will reach all Filipinos.

In a statement, National Unity Party (NUP) Rep. Karlo Alexei Nograles of Davao City, chairman of the panel, said the 2017 national budget concretizes Duterte’s commitment in bringing “meaningful change” to the country.

“The national budget spells out in very clear terms the policy of the Duterte administration and that is to take care of the poor and marginalized sectors of society, with 40 percent going to social services,” Nograles said.

“This budget is also meant to grow our economy even more and accelerate economic activities, particularly in the countryside and rural areas, with nearly 30 percent spending on economic services next year 2017,” he added.

According to the lawmaker, it will also further boost the administration’s efforts to fight drug addiction, criminality and terrorism.

The budget, Nograles said, fully supports the President’s all-out war against drugs, crime and terrorism by fully supporting the needs of policemen and soldiers, while providing funds for the establishment of drug-rehabilitation centers.

The 2017 budget is higher by 11.6 percent than the current year’s budget of P3.002 trillion. As a percentage of GDP, the 2017 budget represents 20.4 percent compared to this year’s 20.1 percent.

Total revenue next year is expected to reach P2.48 trillion, or around 10 percent more than the government’s target collection this year. It is equivalent to 15.6 percent of the GDP.

The national government budget deficit next year is expected at 3 percent of GDP, or P478.1 billion. This funding shortfall is funded through borrowings, which could reach P631.3 billion in 2017.

GDP is expected to grow by 6.5 percent to 7.5 percent next year through sustained expansion of the services and industry sectors and the expected recovery of the agriculture sector.

By department and special purpose allocations, the top 10 are DepEd, DPWH, DILG, DND, DSWD, DOH, SUCs, DOTr, DA and the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.