Duterte hosts his first Ambassadors’ Tour

THE annual Ambassadors’ Tour brought its participants to Davao City for the first time for an audience with President Duterte last Friday.

The 11th edition of the tour, which took place from July 11 to 16, attracted some 200 Filipino-Americans, eager for a taste of the different tourist sites in Metro Manila, northern Philippines and Davao City.

In an interview with the BusinessMirror, Tourism Undersecretary for Public Affairs, Communications and Special Projects Katherine S. de Castro said, “I am confident that we were able to achieve what the 11th Ambassadors’ Tour was meant to do, that is, to market the Philippines as a safe and robust tourism destination in the Southeast Asian region.”

She added, “The tour surely enticed Filipino-Americans to see and visit both Metro Manila and Davao and experience, personally, the dynamism of the uniquely diverse Filipino culture in the two destinations.”

It is the first Ambassadors’ Tour hosted by the Philippine government under Duterte. Due to last year’s transition from the administration of former President Benigno S. Aquino III, the tour didn’t push through. The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) usually cohosts the tours with the Department of Tourism and its marketing arm, the Tourism Promotions Board.

Duterte, in his prepared speech, expressed hope that the delegates would “become Filipino Ambassadors who shall carry a fresh perspective of the new and improved Philippines when you go back to the US. You shall bring with you the message to the rest of the world that the Philippines has made significant strides in developing its trade, investments, tourism and cultural sectors and in making our country a safer and a more secure place to live.”

The President also urged the tourists, mostly of Filipino ancestry, to continue in helping

promote the Philippines “as an ideal location for business to thrive, and as a great destination for tourists to experience”.

In his trademark tough talk, Duterte also regaled the tour participants with stories about his background as mayor, his crackdown on drugs and crime, as well as took digs on how health care in the Philippines is so expensive, and at Obamacare, the health- care program framed by former US President Obama.

During her speech, de Castro informed the delegates that the first year of Duterte’s presidency “may just be the most prolific times as far as tourism is concerned. This year we recorded the biggest number of tourist arrivals. The first quarter of this year recorded some 1.7 million visitors, an 80.3 -percent increase” compared to the first quarter visitor arrivals reached by the Aquino administration in 2011.

As of end-May, foreign visitor arrivals, she said, “almost breached the 3-million mark”.

She attributed the rising number of foreign tourists in the country as a “clear indication Philippines remains to be a safe haven for residents and visitors alike”, and that the attendance of the Ambassadors’ Tour delegation “is your way of showing your support to our government’s firm resolve to maintain long-lasting peace,

especially here in Mindanao.”

The Ambassadors’ Tour (formerly, the Ambassadors and Consuls General Tour) has been held every year since 2005, the brainchild of the DFA during the term of then-President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

Most of this year’s participants paid for a basic tour package of $790 per person for a six days and five nights, which took them to various destinations in Metro Manila, such as Bahay Tsinoy, the National Museum, the UST Museum, the Mind Museum, the American Cemetery and various sites in the walled city of Intramuros, also the Malacañang Museum and the Metropolitan Museum.

In Davao, aside from having dinner with Duterte, the participants also toured the Malagos Garden Resort, the Philippine Eagle Center, Hijo Resorts, Mount Apo, Crocodile Park, Tribung K’Mindanawan and a Durian Candy Factory. Inbound travels were arranged by Rajah Tours, with hotel stays at Nobu, Makati Shangri-La and Marco Polo Davao.

For an additional fee, the participants were able to join the post-tours to Boracay, Cagayan de Oro and Camiguin Island, Cebu-Bohol, Laoag-Vigan and Palawan.Unlike previous years though, there were no briefings conducted by the Board of Investments, Philippine Retirement Association, nor by commercial banks usually promoting their investment products. Present at last Friday’s meet-and-greet

with Duterte and dinner with the delegates at the SM Lanang Premier were Foreign

Affairs Secretary Alan Peter S. Cayetano; the Mayor of National City, San Diego, Ronald

Joe Morrison; Mayor of Nebraska Michael Lukes; Philippines Charge d’ Affaires for Washington, D.C. Patrick A. Chuasoto; Consul General for Hawaii Gina A. Jamoralin; Consul General for New York Ma. Theresa B. Dizon-de Vega; Consul General for San Francisco Henry S. Bensurto Jr.; Consul General for Los Angeles Adelio Angelito S. Cruz; Consul General for Guam Marciano R. De Borja; and Consul General for Chicago Generoso D. G. Calonge.