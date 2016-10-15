Duterte economic managers told: Be prepared for fallout

SENATE President Pro Tempore Franklin M. Drilon has prodded Malacañang’s economic managers to install adequate safety nets to maintain a stable economy in case of a fallout from President Duterte’s continuing diatribes against the Philippines’s allies and major trading partners.

In a statement, Drilon suggested the need for Duterte administration officials to “put in place mechanisms to cushion the negative effects on the economy, if the President’s tirades against the country’s long-term allies will remain unabated.”

“The country cannot afford to lose the support of its long-time ally countries, especially in the economic and development sectors,” Drilon warned.

He aired worries that the President’s penchant for antagonizing multilateral institutions and having poor relations with other countries “may have serious economic consequence.”





Drilon earlier cited, for instance, the possible reduction in the foreign-aid contributions to the Philippines, through official development assistance (ODA), amounting to over $3 billion in aid from Western countries, including the United Statesand the European Union (EU).

He advised Duterte administration officials to “take precautionary measures to cushion the impact once foreign-aid contributions to the country are reduced, or should the United States and the European Union take the President’s challenge to withdraw foreign aid seriously.”

At the same time, Drilon voiced fears that the Philippines, likewise, risks losing trade preferences, including those covered by the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP), particularly in the EU member countries, noting that GSP allows local producers to export their products at either zero tariff or at a preferential tariff rate.

Drilon expressed concern that “if the GSP is withdrawn, our products become expensive and noncompetitive in the areas where these products are exported.”

Such a scenario, he feared, “will hit hard Filipino exporters and ordinary workers alike.”

For instance, he cited the local tuna industry, noting that local producers in fishing communities in General Santos City currently export tuna products to EU markets at preferential tariff rates and will be hit hard. “It will badly affect our poor people who depend on our tuna industry.”

He added that poor relations with the EU might also affect around 25,000 Filipino seamen in EU-registered vessels, whose employment situation largely depends on the Philippines’s relations with EU member-countries.