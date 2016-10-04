Duterte economic agenda to sustain growth, raise PHL’s competitiveness

Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III said on Tuesday the 10-point socioeconomic agenda being pushed by the Duterte administration will help sustain high growth and raise anew the country’s global competitiveness ranking.

The administration, he said, has initiated a vast array of initiatives to improve the ease of doing business in the country, and reverse the sharp decline in the Philippines’s ranking in the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) global competitiveness list in the final year of the previous administration under former President Benigno S. Aquino III.

“Alongside reducing the poverty incidence by nine percentage points over the next six years, the new government has given top priority to sharpening the Philippines’s global competitiveness, precisely to improve the ease of doing business here and turn our country into a magnet for investments [during] Mr. Duterte’s watch,” Dominguez said.

The Philippines’s ranking sank from 57th spot to 47th spot this year in the WEF’s Global Competitiveness Report—the annual WEF assessment of factors affecting productivity and growth in 138 countries.





Since he assumed office, President Duterte has put in place his 10-point socioeconomic agenda that will address the concerns raised by the international business community in the annual global competitiveness report of the WEF.

Finance Undersecretary Gil S. Beltran said the Philippines slipped in the WEF competitiveness index partly as a result of its low ranking in infrastructure, which incurred a massive backlog during the Aquino administration.

This year’s WEF assessment for its global competitiveness list was conducted prior to the May 2016 elections.

“The increased spending in infrastructure, which will account for 5 percent of GDP under the Duterte presidency, will be a significant factor in boosting the country’s ranking in the WEF index,” Beltran said.

The Duterte administration aims to reverse the decline in the Philippines’s WEF competitiveness rating, resulting primarily from the business community’s nagging concerns over the previous administration’s perceived bureaucratic inefficiencies, poor infrastructure, official corruption and tax issues, he added.

In this year’s competitiveness report, WEF said the top 5 most problematic factors for doing business in the Philippines have to do with the inefficient bureaucracy, inadequate supply of infrastructure, corruption, tax rates and tax regulations.