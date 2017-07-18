Duterte cabinet divided on new transport  tack

President Duterte’s urban-poor chief on Tuesday blasted the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) for its alleged crackdown on mass-transport services, saying that the LTFRB will give the public a “hard time” should it deactivate some 50,000 Uber and Grab drivers, then phase out public jeepneys.

Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor Terry L. Ridon said the LTFRB should begin reassessing its approach toward enhancing public transportation, as complaints from commuters continue to mount due to the LTFRB’s recent policies. “The paramount consideration in our land-transport policy should be the interest of the riding public,” Ridon said in a statement.

Ridon, a former member of the House Committee on Transportation, said the crackdown on transportation network vehicle services, such as Uber and Grab, is unwarranted. “The second strike comes in the crackdown of Uber and Grab, which are viable transport services at this time when the Duterte government is still in the middle of resolving the traffic gridlock through infrastructure development,” Ridon said.

The urban-poor chief added that “there is no point for the government to defy the wisdom of the public”, which, he said, experiences the traffic situation of Manila. “The work of the government should not force a standoff, but to provide real, workable solutions for the benefit of the public.”

For Ridon, the solution to the growing tension between the LTFRB and commuters relying on network-vehicle services is the imposition of “regulatory infrastructure” that would ensure public safety.

Transportation Secretary Arthur P. Tugade, however, defended the land-transport agency on the issue, saying all it ever wanted is to get cab drivers under network-service vehicles registered and franchised by the LTFRB. “The [network-service vehicles scheme] is in the concept and nature of a public utility,” Tugade said in a news briefing on Tuesday.

“Hindi ho ba nararapat lang na saklaw ng regulatory function ng LTFRB ito? ‘Pagkat ‘yung mga sasakyan ngayon, una, kailangan ma-assure kami na maayos [Is it not right for them to be under the regulatory function of the LTFRB? We need to be assured, first and foremost, that these cabs are properly working],” Tugade added.

Some 50,000 Uber and Grab drivers have been ordered deactivated by the land-transport agency for operating without government franchise, causing online outrage from commuters who claim to rely on their services. Beginning July 26, the LTFRB will apprehend Uber and Grab drivers operating without a certificate of public convenience or provisional authority.

Ridon said the LTFRB’s “first strike” was on the jeepney sector, with its insistence “to phase out the cultural icon” and replace them by green vehicles under the government’s Public-Utility Vehicle Modernization Program.

“We are certain that the so-called green jeepneys cannot service the long, winding roads toward resettlement sites around the country, as the supporting infrastructure for these vehicles are inexistent. Also, we have to remember that, for our poor communities, jeepneys are not only passenger transport, but also a cargo vehicle for the distribution of goods,” Ridon said.

Ridon added the old jeepneys remain to be “a cheap and reliable mass-transport vehicle for the public” and it should stay on the road until a “realistic, alternative jeepney system is developed”. In a previous statement, the urban-poor chief called on the LTFRB and the Department of Transportation to exercise solicitude for jeepney drivers and operators, saying most of them belong to the informal sector, which do not earn a stable income.