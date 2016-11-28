Duterte beats third-quarter economic ‘jinx’

Traditionally, economic growth slows down in the third quarter of an election year because the economy benefits from political spending in the first two quarters.

In effect, the third quarter of an election year poses a challenge to the incumbent administration. This is particularly significant during a presidential election, for two reasons: campaign spending during a presidential election is much bigger than during midterm elections; and the third quarter is the new president’s first quarter of economic management.

Thus, the economy’s performance in the third quarter of a presidential election year shows whether the new Chief Executive hits the ground running. The challenge is to improve on, or at least sustain, the usually fast growth (because of political spending) posted by his predecessor in the first two quarters.

In 2010, a presidential election year, the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 7.3 percent in the first quarter and by 7.9 percent in the second quarter (incidentally, the highest quarterly GDP growth under outgoing President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo).

In contrast, the third quarter was a poor start for newly- elected President Benigno Aquino III, as GDP growth slowed down to 6.5 percent. It recovered to 7.1 percent in the fourth quarter, but failed to match the last two quarters under GMA.

Economic history repeated itself in 2013, when the country held midterm elections. GDP grew by 7.7 percent in the first quarter and 7.9 percent in the second quarter, but decelerated to 7.0 percent in the third quarter and ended at 6.3 percent in the fourth quarter.

Actually, the third quarter had been mostly slow under the Aquino administration, except for 2012 (when GDP grew by 7.1 percent, up from 5.9 percent in the second quarter) and for 2015 (when GDP barely improved to 6.0 percent from 5.9 percent in the preceding quarter).

In 2011, Aquino’s first full-calendar year of administration, GDP grew by 4.9 percent in the first quarter and 3.6 percent in the second and further decelerated to 3.2 percent in the third quarter. In 2014, GDP grew by 5.7 percent in the first quarter and by 6.4 percent in the second quarter before slowing down to 5.3 percent in the third quarter.

Under Aquino, the economy posted its slowest annual growth rate in 2011, at 3.9 percent. However, the 5.8-percent growth in 2015 was considered a big disappointment, because it was way below expectations (the government was targeting GDP growth of 7 to 8 percent.

The poor performance, which was blamed largely on government under-spending, was the slowest in the last four full years under the Aquino administration, after the 6.6-percent growth in 2012, 7.2 percent in 2013 and 6.1 percent in 2014.

President Rodrigo Duterte beat the third-quarter jinx of a presidential election year by improving on the performance of his predecessor. GDP grew by 6.9 percent in the first quarter and by 7.0 percent in the second quarter. Instead of slowing down in the third quarter, when the impact of campaign spending was no longer counted, GDP growth even improved to 7.1 percent.

Duterte also proved economic analysts wrong. After the release of the second-quarter economic results, CNBC posted an online report headlined “After impressive first half, Philippines GDP to slow for rest of the year.”

The Philippines’ performance, which beat China’s 6.7 percent growth, according to the report, was bolstered by seasonal factors such as election-related spending and budget front-loading. The report quoted an economist from Oxford Economics, who said the Philippines could not maintain the growth rates posted in the first two quarters of 2016.

I made the comparison between the economy’s performance under the Aquino and Duterte administrations to emphasize the importance of sustaining an upward trajectory, which is essential if we are to move up to consistent fast-pace growth instead of a boom-and-bust cycle. A consistent upward trajectory means high GDP growth is no longer a glitch in economic performance.

The third quarter has been a good start for the economy under President Duterte. Among the major sectors, industry accelerated to 8.6 percent compared with 6.1 percent in the third quarter of 2015, while services grew by 6.9 percent, lower than the 7.2-percent posted a year ago. Agriculture, however, rebounded to a 2.9-percent growth from a contraction of 0.1 percent last year.

With the President’s high satisfaction rating (the highest among the post-martial law presidents), the third quarter of 2016 is a good start for maintaining an upward trajectory, which is very important because it can sustain the momentum of the economy.