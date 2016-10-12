‘Dumping of peso assets practically over’

The dumping of Philippine assets for more lucrative instruments elsewhere has not completely stopped, but what used to exit in the billions of pesos in August has been brought down to just a few hundred million as of October 4, the Department of Finance (DOF) said on Wednesday.

The DOF said foreign funds dumping stocks traded five days a week at the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) have slowed since the first week of September as the local economy remained fundamentally strong.

Based on the latest weekly market reports from the PSE, Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III said foreign-fund outflows at the local equities market have steadily fallen from September to date.

“Investors remain bullish because our country’s macroeconomic fundamentals are solid and there has been no change at all in economic policies or thrusts under the new government,” Dominguez said.





According to PSE data, the year-to-date foreign portfolio investments in the country remained positive, with net foreign buying at P9.424 billion.

Dominguez explained that foreign investors have been selling more local stocks than usual the past many weeks, owing in large part to the strengthening American dollar and expectations of an interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve System.

He further said the market volatility was not an isolated case in the Philippines, as equities in other emerging markets have also come under similar pressure in recent weeks as investors started speculating on the chances of higher US interest rates over the near horizon.

PSE data show the market sell-off posted a steady decline over the September to October 4. From P7.545 billion on August 29 this year, the amount of net foreign selling in the equities market fell to P7.46 billion on September 5, P4.263 billion on September 12, P1.914 billion on September 19, P763 million on September 26 and P655 million |on October 4.

Foreign fund managers are easily spooked and often leave at the merest hint of risk or uncertainty for other more stable markets elsewhere.

It is for this reason the money the fund managers use to buy peso assets are called “hot” money, because these are quickly uprooted and invested elsewhere, where the promise of profit is better and the risks are few or none at all.