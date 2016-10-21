Dubai company launches mobile laundry services

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Getlaundry Llc. recently launched the first on-demand laundry service in the Philippines.

“In the kind of world that we live today, laundry doesn’t need to be another chore to make,” Operations Manager Reymon Borda was quoted in a statement as saying. “Filipinos can now leave the dirty work to us.” Borda said he is optimistic with the firm’s investment in the Philippines.

“We are now in the digital age, wherein almost everything is done online,” he said. “Also, a lot of people would really pay an extra for convenience, which [we] can provide. We aspire to make the process of dealing with laundry as easy as downloading a song.”

After downloading the application, users are required to register. Users can choose a pick-up time for their dirty clothes and delivery time for their washed clothes. The price range starts at P40 per kilo.





After booking, Borda said his company will process the request and turn over the dirty clothes to laundry providers that Getlaundry is in partnership with.

The washed clothes will be delivered to the user after a certain period of hours.

Borda said they are accepting orders from Makati, Taguig and Mandaluyong areas from Wednesday to Sunday. He added they have plans to expand services outside Metro Manila.

Getlaundry started its operations in the UAE, particularly Dubai and Abu Dhabi in May 2015.