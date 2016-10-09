DU30’s first 100 days: Citizens note changes

Part One

PRESIDENT Duterte was catapulted into power as many of the 16 million Filipino voters searched for leaders they deemed decisive.

Two entrepreneurs interviewed by the BusinessMiror expressed a great degree of satisfaction on the work done by the Duterte administration during its first 100 days.

William Camu, 55, a stall holder in Santa Ana market, is all praises on the anti-illegal-drugs campaign of the administration.





“I think and believe that the campaign against illegal drugs is the most important achievement of the President during his first 100 days in office,” Camu told the BusinessMirror.

He noted the campaign would enable the average Filipino to feel safer and more secure while he or she pursue his or her daily activities.

“With his no-nonsense campaign against illegal drugs, [Mr.] Duterte has given law and order back to the streets,” Camu said. “Right now, we can say that our son, daughter, brother, sister, wife, husband are safer to move around.”

However, he also acknowledged the President is able to start a war on drugs because of “reforms” in the country’s police enforcement system. As far as governance is concerned, Camu said he personally experienced changes when he recently renewed his marriage license in San Pablo, Laguna.

Before, I used to see employees behind their desk applying make up and lipstick hours before lunch break or before 4 p.m., he explained. Camu said last week he was surprised to see employees paying attention to him and his request.

“When I requested the employee to process it on the same day, she said it can be done,” he said. “I was able to pick it up at 4 p.m. on the same day without giving a tip [or shelling out cash] for a snack.”

Business as usual

FOR Testech Inc. President and COO Elmer Lapeña, however, it was business as usual as there were no adverse impacts or negative results coming out of the transition to the new administration.

“But this is [still] a very positive outcome as there were many predictions of turmoil or disruptions, perhaps, to dissuade people from voting for Duterte,” Lapeña said in a recent interview via e-mail with the BusinessMirror.

He believes a lot of people around the country remained optimistic mainly because they felt safer, even at night. “Even many taxi drivers I’ve asked said they feel more secure when they are driving taxis at night,” Lapeña said.

Furthermore, he said foreign businessmen who complained about Mr. Duterte’s iron-fist policy and lack of flair are the same people who praised Duterte on his no-nonsense policies against drugs and corruption as being good for the country.

Contrary to the perceptions and analyses of some sectors, Lapeña said the country “will continue toward its growth path, which is beneficial to the business community.”

“Again, there were fears of disruption and adverse impacts, but none of these have happened. So we are thankful that our clients’ businesses continue to flourish in the new administration,” he explained. “We can still expect more changes to come, as the country has to make some adjustments to improve the business climate.”

Still for finalization

ALTHOUGH there were talks of auditing labor practices in relation to end-of-contract arrangements, Lapeña said introduction of changes to policies have yet to be finalized and announced. Overall, Lapeña noted the business sector is confident the Duterte administration will implement policies that will benefit employees.

Moreover, he said, entrepreneurs are optimistic they will be allowed to continue to operate in a viable manner that is competitive against industries in neighboring economies to ensure continued economic growth in the country.

“A well-balanced, fair and win-win situation can be realized by putting all these into consideration. Once the industries are no longer viable and they are forced to seek countries with more favorable conditions, business will suffer and, ultimately, the country’s growth will likewise suffer,” Lapeña said. “Knowing that the administration is deeply concerned with worker’s welfare is a good sign that the administration will do whatever it can to prevent legitimate and compliant businesses from closure.”

“After all, the government has struggled through the years to attract more foreign and local investments and it should continue to do whatever is needed to retain these investments that drive economic growth and development,” he added.

In general, Lapeña said he believes the business sector is supportive of Mr. Duterte’s peace-and- order campaign “because it enables business to thrive.”

This is complemented by the depreciation of the peso against the US dollar that provides a big advantage to dollar-based revenues, according to him. However, some of these changes are mainly influenced by external factors.

To improve the overall business climate, a lot of business infrastructure still needs to be improved and developed, Lapeña said, citing Internet speed, voice communications quality, traffic, government services. Many of these have to be enhanced to make the flow of goods and services faster and more efficient.

The government must also provide more online services because this will help address the traffic situation and improve productivity as well, said Lapeña, who is also COO of Testech, one of the country’s leading visual inspection firm to the electronics and semiconductor industry.

To be continued