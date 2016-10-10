Duterte’s first 100 days: Citizens note changes

Part Two

IN a country like the Philippines where videoke is a favorite pastime, President Duterte might be out of tune when he announced his plan—even before assuming office in June—that he would implement a national ban on late-night karaoke sessions. And since Filipinos’ fondness for singing to music videos is usually accompanied with alcohol, his crackdown on drinking in public places, likewise, drew flak.

While these pronouncements are considered the usual rhetoric by the Chief Executive, and so nothing official, some businessmen already felt the pinch on their trade. Some entrepreneurs, like Elmer Casio, who runs a videoke-rental business, said they already have incurred losses as the new government turned 100 days old.

For Casio, Mr. Duterte’s pronouncement of extending nationwide Davao’s post-9 p.m. ban on boisterous crooning via singing machines has eaten into his pockets. “This has been my bread and butter for the last five years,” he said in Filipino.





The 67-year-old businessman told the BusinessMirror that leasing his two videoke units to his customers—usually relatives, friends, neighbors and referred clients—within his place of residence in Barangay 843, Pandacan, Manila, as well as nearby communities, is his only means to support the needs of his three children and four grandchildren since he retired from work two years ago.

Casio, who is a widower and formerly a supervisor in a Valenzuela-based factory, quit his job upon reaching the retirement age in 2014. Using the backpay and other collectibles he received from his employer, the 67-year-old Casio decided to invest in such business. It requires less maintenance and manpower, he said.

In tune

BEFORE Mr. Duterte assumed power, Casio said he leases his videoke machines on the average of four to six times a week. For a rental fee of P750 per day, he earned around P3,000 to P4,500 for seven days. On a monthly basis, he eked P12,000 to P18,000—just enough, he said, to make both ends meet for his family.

What’s worrying him now is that his sales have already declined even if Mr. Duterte’s pronouncement has not been made into law.

The absence of an official policy, however, would be addressed by a bill recently filed by Rep. Angelina D.L. Tan of the Fourth District of Quezon. Tan’s bill proposes prohibiting the use of karaoke or loud musical instruments and other sound-amplifying equipment beyond 10 p.m.

“Almost a third of my earnings have been lost these days,” Casio said, while citing that some of his regular customers have ceased from renting his machines for fear of getting complaints from neighbors.

Also, he observed that a handful of them resorted to buying their own karaoke unit. Casio said he believes his former customers did so, since it has become impractical to lease a machine, as they cannot use it overnight unlike before Mr. Duterte was elected President.

“I am a fan of Digong [Duterte’s monicker] and I appreciate the changes he has done so far for our country,” said Casio, who admitted that he voted for him during the national elections. “But this one [videoke ban], I object simply because it affects my business.”

Time cap

ANOTHER business player complaining to suffering from such stringent regulations is Rosalia Gamboa—owner of Rose Kitchenette and Videoke Bar in Liwasang Balagtas in Pandacan, Manila.

The 45-year-old entrepreneur, who is also a self-confessed avid supporter of Mr. Duterte, agrees with the President’s proposal that drinking on sidewalks or other public places be eradicated and a liquor ban be implemented starting 1 a.m.

She told the BusinessMirror she also subscribes to the prohibition of videoke singing up to the wee hours of the morning.

“The liquor ban is good if it’s applied to those who drink outside their homes or public areas,” Gamboa said. “We have to prohibit loud karaoke late at night in residential areas because everyone has to [have] a good [night’s] rest.”

Nevertheless, she thinks it will somehow hurt the “nightlife industry” as a whole, considering that most of their customers start to flock establishments, such as hers, late in the evening.

“We should allow private alcohol consumption if inside one’s own house or legal establishments like ours, together with videoke,” Gamboa said.

She said around 70 percent of their revenues usually comes from their bar operation, of which alcoholic drinks and beverage account for more than half of their sales. With the time cap on drinking and videoke singing, however, Gamboa said she noticed the bar’s income slightly decreased over the last three months.

Less fisticuffs

STILL a believer of President Duterte’s “change is coming” thrust, Gamboa said she remains hopeful that several government policies will also support businesses like hers. For instance, the planned cut on personal and corporate tax is seen helpful to increase peoples’ disposable income.

“That would be good for my carinderia since my customers will have more budget for their meals.”

Given that most of her patrons are temporary workers as her eatery-cum-bar is near factories, Gamboa also noted the administration’s policy against “contractualization.” She also lauded the President’s hardline stance against drugs, citing the lessened number of cases of fistfight among their customers.

“I cannot deny the fact that before, we used to have customers who were under the influence of drugs and they were mostly the cause of trouble here,” she said. “Luckily, with Duterte’s campaign against illegal drugs, we rarely have such incidents now.” To be continued