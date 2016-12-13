DTI honors 2016 top exporters

By Victorino Soriano / Chief, Knowledge Processing Division DTI-EMB

THE Export Marketing Bureau (EMB) of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) recognized 20 of the country’s top-performing exporters during the recent National Export Congress (NEC), jointly organized by EMB, the Export Development Council (EDC) and Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc. (PhilExport).

Trade Undersecretary for Industry Promotion Group (IPG) Nora K. Terrado, EMB Director Senen M. Perlada, and PhilExport President Sergio R. Ortiz-Luis Jr. presented the award as one of the highlights of the NEC 2016 held at the Philippine Trade Training Center (PTTC) on December 7.

“We want to equip exporters with the necessary tools for them to be competitive. We also want exporters to cooperate with government agencies in simplifying procedures and documentations,” Perlada said.

Top Sectoral Awards for Products were awarded to 12 top export performers who were able to achieve the highest value of exported goods in 2015 from their respective product sectors based on Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) data.

These were mostly large companies that have significantly contributed to the export value of the country, working together with Philippine micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and communities, and remaining committed as major partners for the creation of jobs and investments in the Philippines.

Meanwhile, three top MSMEs from Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao able to achieve top export values based on PSA data and geographic distinction were recipients of the Most Outstanding Ripples Plus Awards. Ripples stands for Regional Interactive Program for Philippine Exporters—EMB’s program that aims to grow the number of exporters in the country to help local industries become export ready through training, capacity building, product development, marketing and promotions.

EMB also conferred five awards to companies under the Services Sector: information technology and business-process management franchising, education and construction services based on their nominations from their respective business-support organizations. These companies were selected based on their contribution to the services industry for their ability to innovate and provide competent skills relevant and responsive to the ever-changing needs of international clients.

Awardees of the Top Sectoral Awards were Texas Instruments Philippines Inc., Hanjin Heavy Industries and Construction Philippines Inc., Wukong Singapore Pte. Ltd., PKI/Pilipinas Kyohritsu Inc., Pilipinas Kao Inc., Metro Wear Inc., Taganito HPAL Nickel Corp., Cargill Oil Mills Philippines Inc., Shin-Etsu Magnetics Philippines Inc., Del Monte Philippines Inc. (won awards for processed food and fruits sectors) and SuperL Philippines Inc.

Given Most Outstanding Ripples Plus Awards were Peter and Paul Philippines Corp. as Most Outstanding Ripples Plus Enrollee for Luzon; Alter Trade Corp. as Most Outstanding Ripples Plus Awardee for the Visayas; Celebes Coconut Corp. as Most Outstanding Ripples Awardee for Mindanao; Ripples Awardee for Mindanao; EEI Corp., Outstanding Global Players Award; Atlantic Gulf & Pacific Co. of Manila Inc. (AG&P Construction Services); Pointwest Technologies Corp., Most Outstanding SME Award; Philippine Food Asia Corp. (franchising) and Visaya Knowledge Process Outsourcing (knowledge-process outsourcing).