DTI-EMB conducts DBFTA on Dinagat Island and Surigao City

By Gina A. Verdeflor

THE Export Marketing Bureau (EMB) of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) held an information session last month in the province of Dinagat Island and Surigao City. The DBFTA program is a business- education program that aims to increase awareness and foster appreciation of the benefits of free-trade agreements (FTAs).

The EMB speakers for the DBFTA seminars were Albino Ganchero, supervising trade and industry development specialist who talked about doing business under FTAs with focus on the fishery sector and updates on Philippine halal export promotion; and Maria Teresa Loring, services division chief, who discussed exporting tourism and travel-related services in the light of Asean integration.

The information session was attended by various sectors like micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), assisted by the DTI’s Negosyo Center in the province of Dinagat Island and Surigao City, industry cluster groups, shared-system facilities project beneficiaries, local government units (LGUs), and representatives of LGUs and academe.





The speakers underscored the importance of MSMEs’ getting the opportunities and challenges presented by the Asean integration and other FTAs.

Summing up the client satisfaction feedback ratings of the participants the majority, or 91 percent, of the respondents were very satisfied and 9 percent were satisfied.