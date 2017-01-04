DTI, DOF agree to unify auto excise-tax proposals

Usually at odds for their contrasting stand on revenue generation and grant of incentives, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the Department of Finance (DOF) this time agreed to come up with a unified version of the proposed revision to the excise-tax structure on automobiles that they hope to finish and present to Congress within

the month.

This is to balance the DOF’s revenue-generation efforts with the DTI’s goal of reinvigorating the auto-manufacturing industry.

“We’re working with the DOF for the right excise-tax structure so it wouldn’t counter other government program like the CARS (Comprehensive Automotive Resurgence Strategy). Hopefully, this January, there will be an agreement already on how we will structure that, and that can be reflected in the bill,” Trade Secretary Ramon M. Lopez said on Wednesday.

By working together, the DTI and the DOF hope to have a new auto excise-tax structure that’s agreeable to both parties.

Lowering personal and corporate income tax has been one of the campaign pledges of President Duterte.

Former Finance Secretary Cesar V. Purisima also turned over a comprehensive tax-reform package to the DOF, which promptly forwarded it to Congress.

The DOF hinged the financial sustainability of the government’s ambitious spending program on infrastructure on the passing of the tax-reform package.

Even the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) expressed fears that

the economy’s growth potential may be affected if the comprehensive tax-reform package, in its entirety, is not passed.

This package, however, poses a problem for the DTI, as the agency is just about to implement the CARS Program, which grants fiscal support to qualified automotive manufacturers through tax deductions. This will make local auto production cheaper. However, the DOF’s initiative to hike the tax on vehicles across-the-board is seen to negate the savings and cost advantage that the CARS Program pledges to local participants.

According to the DTI, CARS can potentially generate 200,000 new jobs, bring in fresh investments worth $1.2 billion and stimulate local demand by increasing vehicle sales to $9.2 billion at the end of its six-year run.

Lopez, while keeping mum on the proposed tax structure, hinted that there may be a common ground that can be reached with the DOF, so it will be consistent, not just with the goals of the CARS Program that benefits local assemblers, but all car brands competing in the market.

The proposed excise-tax hike, in its present form, is seen to spike the prices of all vehicles, both locally produced and imported. The tax structure presented in the DOF’s initial proposal to Congress is a progressive system, with the tax based on the value of the vehicle.

If the unit is priced P600,000 to P1.1 million, the excise tax will be 20 percent of net manufacturing/importation price. For vehicles priced P1.1 million to P2.1 million, the excise tax will be 40 percent of net manufacturing/importation price. For vehicles priced above P2.1 million, the tax will be 60 percent of net manufacturing/importation price.

The finance department, earlier this week, pledged to push the passage of tax reforms faster, despite the presence of other priority measures on Congress’s agenda, including the reimposition of death penalty and Charter change.

Image Credits: Nonie Reyes