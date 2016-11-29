DTI, DLSU partner in educating future entrepreneurs

THE Export Marketing Bureau (EMB) of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), in partnership with the De La Salle University Manila (DLSU) RVR-College of Business and the Parents of University Students Organization (PUSO), recently conducted a seminar, entitled “Unlad Buhay: Pagbabahagi ng Talino at Karanasan sa Negosyo,” at the Teresa Yuchengco Auditorium as part of the Lasallian Mission Week Celebration, with the theme “Pagsasabuhay sa Lasalyaong Misyon sa Panahon ng Pagbabago.”

The seminar, which sought to inspire and empower future entrepreneurs with knowledge and secrets of developing a successful business, was participated in by professors and students from private and government universities, and members of Ka-Entrep Micro and Small Entrepreneurs Organization of the Philippines Inc.

The program included welcome remarks from DLSU-PUSO Vice President for Internal Affairs Joy S. Fajardo and an inspirational message from DLSU alumnus and DTI-EMB Assistant Director Anthony B. Rivera. Rivera underscored the business and export opportunities in the global market and urged the participants to take advantage of the Philippines’s existing free-trade agreement with Asean and its six partner-economies—China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia and New Zealand.

The highlights of the seminar were the success stories narrated by Joseph Calata, chairman/president and CEO of Calata Corp.; Marco Reyes, managing director of Hancole; and Sherill Ramos Quintana of Oryspa Spa Solutions Inc.

Calata is a self-made billionaire who serves as the chairman/president and CEO of Calata Corp., the largest combined distributor of agro-chemical feeds, fertilizers and seeds. After graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Management of Financial Institutions from DLSU Manila, Calata joined J. Melvin’s Trading, a small poultry-feed store located in Plaridel, Bulacan, which he transformed into the country’s largest distributor of agriculture products and veterinary medicine. He is prominently known for being the youngest businessperson to ever list his company through an initial public offering.

Reyes serves as managing director of Hancole Industries Ltd., a leading trading company and global supplier specializing in oleochemicals, oils and fats, surfactants, food ingredients and cosmetic raw materials. Hancole is in a tie-up with oleochemical manufacturers, major coconut oil refiners, and detergent manufacturers in the Asia Pacific and also has ongoing business relationships with strategic manufacturers in the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, China, Iran, Brazil and Argentina.

Quintana is one of the inspiring Filipina entrepreneurs who has managed to grow her business exponentially. Thirteen years ago, armed with a passion for aromatherapy, she started as a homegrown company that manufactures aromatherapy products in Laguna. As her way of giving back, Quintana continuously provides livelihood trainings for rural women in Laguna and serves as an active member of their provincial and local tourism councils. She is currently an active member of the Philippine Franchise Association and the Philippine Wellness association.

Her book, entitled A Small Entrepreneur’s Journey, which talked about how to start, survive and succeed in business was also launched during the seminar. Gari Ann Valera