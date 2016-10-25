DTI conducts info session on e-commerce road map

By Gliceria N. Cademia / Trade and Industry Development / Specialist, DTI-EMB

THE Department of Trade and Industry’s Export Marketing Bureau (DTI-EMB) recently conducted an information session on the 2016-2020 E-commerce Road map and global practices of e-commerce at the DTI International Building in Makati City.

The activity was one of the seminar series under the Philippine Export Competitiveness Program (PECP) of DTI-EMB.

Cristina Reodica, division chief of the DTI’s Sector Planning Bureau (SPB), said the road map sets targets for information security, data privacy, electronic payment, consumer protection and logistics. By 2020, it is projected that e-commerce will contribute 25 percent to the country’s GDP and that 100,000 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and 40 percent to 50 percent of Internet users will engage in e-commerce.





At the same time, there will be fast and competitive Internet access; cybercrime enforcement and protection will be in place, as well as online and connected government infrastructure.

The 52 road map action agenda are aligned with the six I’s of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Digital Prosperity checklist and with the Philippine E-commerce Act.

Michael John Menzon, account manager of TrancosmosPhilippines Inc., the biggest Japanese business- process outsourcing (BPO) company in the Philippines, talked about global practices in e-commerce.

He enumerated five types of e-commerce models: business-to-consumer (B2C), e.g., Lazada, Zalora, Metrodeal; business-to-business (B2B), e.g., Alibaba.com; government-to-Business (G2B), e.g., DTI (business registration), SEC; government-to-consumer (G2C), e.g., passport processing, request for birth, marriage, death, no marriage certificates; and consumer-to-consumer (C2C), e.g., OLX., Facebook, Instagram and Shopee.

He also cited e-commerce global practices and trends in 2016.

Participants were advised that investigation on complaints in C2C and social-media web sites are not under the DTI’s purview, but that of the National Bureau of Investigation.

The info session was attended by business support organizations composed of the Publishers Association of the Philippines Inc., Philippine Printing Technical Foundation Inc., Chamber of Philippine Cosmetics Industry, Printing Industry Association of the Philippines, Virgin Coconut Producers and Traders Association of the Philippines, Construction Industry Authority of the Philippines and Philippine Franchising Association.

Philippine exporters were also represented, namely, Century Pacific Food Inc., Goldware Essentials Co., Century Pacific and Philippine Native E-Tailers Co.; and personnel of DTI-EMB.

The full text of the 2016-2020 E-commerce Road map is downloadable at http://e-commerce.gov.ph/index.php/roadmap.