DTI-Citem enlists 15 SMEs to develop new generation weaves, basketwork and related wares

IN support of local handcraft ateliers under the Design for Exports Program, the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (Citem) has recently enjoined 15 local manufacturers in a product-development program focusing on new-generation weaves, basketwork and related wares. These product collection will be presented during the Manila FAME: The Design and Lifestyle Event from October 20 to 22 at the World Trade Center, Pasay City.

“The appeal of Philippine crafts lies in our raw materials and the unparalleled skill of our artisans. Through the DTI-Citem efforts, we can further enhance this advantage and capitalize on it to help maintain—or even raise—our position in the global handicrafts-export industry,” CITEM Executive Director Rosvi C. Gaetos said. In the recent years, where the global demand for basketwork has been steadily increasing, and eco-friendly designs are also gaining popularity among international buyers as these are considered sustainable, the Philippines remains the fourthth-largest exporter of basketwork and other related wares in the world.

Citem will provide the 15 companies full design and product-development assistance to maximize their business opportunities in the global houseware industry through material and product development, market intelligence and buyer matching. Citem envisions the local manufacturers to enter niche markets as the current target market in weaves and related crafts is already dense. “We just cannot continue producing ‘only products.’ We need to create products full of soul, and that are unique, meaningful and useful” ED Gaetos said.

The 15 handcraft ateliers currently undergoing product development using locally sourced natural materials are from craft communities of Bicol, Pampanga, Cavite, Negros, Davao, Cebu and Metro Manila. Companies that are making use of Philippine fibers (abaca, banana, buntal, cotton, pineapple, raffia); leaves (i.e., pandan and water hyacinth), reeds, vines, bamboo, rattan, and wicker are Calfurn, Catalina Embroideries Inc., Larone Crafts, Inc., Hacienda Crafts Co. Inc., Maria Vinecraft Inc., Obra Cebuana Inc., Shelmed Cottage Treasures, That One Piece Enterprise and Tagum Agricultural Development Corp. (Tadeco).





The companies that make use of wood and metal are Basket and Weaves Handicrafts Mfg., Chanalli and Native Crafts and Arts Industries Inc., Masa Ecological Development Inc. (Masaeco) makes use of paper, piña fiber and mulberry bark, while Asia Ceramics Corp. and Kilus Foundation are making products made of ceramics and synthetic materials.

As part of the program, Citem organized presentation on the market and product directions consistent with global design and trends in basketry to a group of Manila FAME exhibitors, designers and students. Attendees were introduced to the lifestyle and color forecast for 2017 and beyond that largely embarks on elements of light, natural, earthly colors and turquoise accents.

Manila FAME, the country’s premier design and lifestyle event, is organized by Citem, the export-promotions arm of the Philippine Department of Trade and Industry. For more information on Manila FAME, log on to www.manilafame.com.