Drilon doubts BOC can hit P468-B target for 2017

Senate Minority Leader Franklin M. Drilon, blaming “high level of corruption” at the Bureau of Customs (BOC), is pessimistic that the bureau can meet its P468-billion collection target for this year.

Increasing revenue collection is crucial to financing the Duterte administration’s “Build, Build, Build” projects.

Pinpointing persistent corruption resulting in lower collection, the senator suggested over the weekend that “heads must roll” at the graft-tainted agency recently embroiled in a major controversy involving the P6-million shabu shipment from China allowed to pass through Customs.

Drilon seriously doubted the BOC’s capability to reach its full-year revenue target, noting BOC’s P210.64-billion reported collection for the first half of the year already fell short of its P218.71-billion goal for January to June 2017.

He warned the failure of the Customs to raise revenues will negatively impact the government’s capability to deliver on its promises.

According to Drilon, the Customs shabu-shipment controversy also undermined the credibility and effectiveness of the Duterte administration’s much-hyped anti-illegal drugs campaign.

“It’s a slap in the face of the administration whose flagship program is to eradicate illegal drugs. It is bad enough that you lose revenues due to smuggling, but to take advantage of the system to smuggle drugs is far worse,” he said.

In a statement, Drilon said the Duterte administration “can no longer rely on the current leadership of the BOC to collect taxes necessary to fund the government’s programs, particularly big-ticket infrastructure projects that the government has outlined under its ‘Build, Build, Build’ program.”

The senator said the BOC ranks as the “second-biggest” tax-collecting arm of the government, but it had repeatedly failed to reach collection targets “due to a high level of corruption” in the agency.

“Such a situation forces the government’s hands to put the burden of raising revenue on the people by way of increasing taxes,” said Drilon, voicing hope that, “if only corruption does not thrive in the customs and smuggling is arrested, the proposal to raise taxes on fuel products will not be necessary to offset a reduction in the personal-income taxes.”

Drilon declared that, “Incompetence and complacency has no place in the government especially in an agency as crucial as the BOC,” adding: “We can no longer trust the incompetence of its officials led by Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon.” He also insisted that BOC officials linked to the P6.4-billion shabu shipment should be made accountable, insisting that “a major revamp in the BOC is made necessary by what happened.”