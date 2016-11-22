Someone just got handcuffed in La Union and promptly paraded before the various news organizations as the biggest catch in a while. Prior to that, someone got buried in a manner as pompous as it was meaningless in the way it was staged. Shortly before that, it was feared that such a thing would happen – and it did.

Then the country’s statisticians came out with the news that in all that bickering about who gets buried exactly where, the $292 billion economy we call home expanded at the rate of 7.1 percent in terms of the gross domestic product. Boy, was this performance even better than China’s. We’re a resilient bunch of people, achieving rather outstanding feats of nation building no matter, or in spite of the government.

There is just too much hate everywhere one looks. In the various newspapers, radio, live television and oh, in the social media as well. People bash the color yellow and their supporters hit back with taunts about the enemy’s lack of proper upbringing, whatever that means. One opens one’s Facebook account and read about the vile someone said of this public figure who may or may not be a woman. Twitter trends on the subject of one’s breast, which had been mashed on someone’s video feed and how this behavior disqualifies her from feeding people a particular point of view.

No one cares or takes pride that the Philippines is the 41st largest economy in the world after regional star performer Singapore, and holds that distinction with, hold on a minute, Colombia, which is a country where the cost of money is 7.75 percent, or more than double the country’s 3 percent, and whose inflation averages higher at 6.48 percent at present versus the country’s 2.3 percent. No one also cares that nuclear capable Pakistan has a much lower local output growth averaging only $270 billion, and whose cost of funds averages higher at 5.75 percent and inflation at 4.2 percent.

We hazard to guess this is in part because, while our politicians can afford bodyguards for their children or send them abroad to study in countries where the crime rate is significantly lower, we, as parents, worry to death over the daughter who has not been home at 10 p.m. because she labors at some BPO building in Ortigas or some other fancy building in Lepazpi City or Dumaguete. When one opens the TV at 6 the following morning, one is greeted by a live feed of a lifeless person, probably female, sprawled face down on the asphalt with a head wound and wonder if it was her. Our mind swims in dreadful fear and we have this mental image of our daughter and the President in Malacanang and his addle pated police general and their crazy little game called “operation tokhang”. And then we are consumed by this dreadful hate and fear and loathing that, God forbid, nothing has happened to the kid!

We know growth. We know inflation. And we are reminded by one fantastic humorist while in college, female, naturally, who said: “There are people who put their dreams in a little box and say, ‘Yes, I’ve got dreams, of course, I’ve got dreams.’ Then they put the box away and bring it out once in a while to look in it, and yep, they’re still there.”