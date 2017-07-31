Draft EO realizing workers’ aspiration for social justice gathering dust at Palace

A draft executive order (EO) awaiting President Duterte’s approval might be the remaining hope of the labor movement in its campaign to outlaw the practice of contractualization in the country.

In the draft EO, a copy of which was obtained by the BusinessMirror, all forms of labor contracting are declared illegal and strictly prohibited. The draft EO also obliges the government “to fully defend and protect universal labor rights and standards for all workers based on social justice”.

“All forms of labor contracting, whether in the guise of labor-only contracting or job contracting, are declared illegal and are, therefore, strictly prohibited,” the draft EO read. The prohibition applies to all parties in any contracting and subcontracting arrangements, and also covers cooperatives engaged in contracting and subcontracting.

Under the draft EO, a party engaged in contractual arrangement is immediately assumed as the direct employer, while its workers are automatically considered as direct employees.

If a party is found violating the presidential order, it will be penalized as provided for under existing rules and regulations on labor laws.

The draft EO also imposes strict adherence to Article 128 of the Labor Code. “Consistent with Article 128 of the Labor Code, as amended, the labor secretary, through his or her duly authorized representatives and deputized labor representatives, shall conduct inspection of establishments so as to ensure compliance with all labor laws, including this executive order,” the draft EO read.

Under the draft EO, labor inspectors are granted full access to employers’ records and premises, as well as any personnel at any time of the day or night even if work is

being undertaken. Labor inspectors will also have the right to question any employee and investigate any fact, condition or matter, which might be necessary to determine violations, or which might aid in the enforcement of the Labor Code, any other labor law, wage order and relevant rules and regulations.

The findings of the inspection will be referred to the labor secretary for appropriate action and will be furnished to the unions within the company.

The draft EO, citing Article 128 of the Labor Code, mandates the labor secretary to issue compliance orders immediately effective, unless restrained by a court order, to give effect to the labor standards provisions of the Labor Code and any other labor law.

A crackdown on contractualization, the pending presidential order said, is necessary to uphold labor rights, particularly the right of all workers to security of tenure. The draft EO said, “Contractualization, the schemes involving precarious or temporary employment through middlemen contractors, and which enable the employers to avoid their obligations to workers, is now prevalent in the country.”

The draft EO was received by the Office of the President at 3:45 p.m. on May 9. In the transmittal memo of the draft EO, the Nagkaisa Labor Coalition thanked President Duterte “for his steady resolve to curb the pandemic scale of contractualization and his commitment to defend and protect the universal labor rights and standards for all workers based on social justice”.

The draft EO was signed by Nagkaisa Chairman Michael C. Mendoza and was reviewed by National Anti-Poverty Commission Lead Convenor Liza L. Maza and Labor Undersecretary Joel B. Maglunsod.

The President on Labor Day requested labor groups to submit to his office a draft EO upholding the strict prohibition of contractualization for his review and approval. Duterte, during the election period, has vowed to prohibit contractualization, which earned him the backing of several labor groups. However, a year after his election, labor groups were dismayed with the Chief Executive for failing to issue an EO outlawing all forms of fixed-term employment.