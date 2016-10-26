Dr. James G. Dy heads medical mission in Inhobol, Masinloc, Zambales

LAST October 9, 2016, the Philippine Chinese Charitable Association Inc. (PCCAI), which owns and operates the Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center (CGHMC) and the Filipino Chinese General Chamber of Commerce, Inc., (FCGCCI), together with the Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary Executive Squadron Group in cooperation with the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) headed by Commandant William M. Melad, conducted medical, dental and relief operations in Barangay Inhubol, Masinloc, Zambales, in coordination with Masinloc Mayor Arsenia Lim and Barangay Chairman Dennis Ocol.

This project was spearheaded by the President of PCCAI—Dr. James G. Dy, a known multi-awarded humanitarian and philanthropist. Dr. Dy is a commissioned officer of PCG with the rank of Rear Admiral of the Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary, Commander of the Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary Executive Squadron, President of Philippine Chinese Charitable Association Inc., the owner and operator of Chinese General Hospital & Medical Center, Chairman Emeritus of Filipino Chinese General Chamber of Commerce Inc., Governor and National Treasurer of Philippine Red Cross. Dr. Dy also represented Philippine Red Cross Chairman Sen. Richard Gordon in the activity.

Members of the Board of Directors of PCCAI and PCGA Commodore Jameson Dy, PCGA Commodore Robert Yang, Dr. William Lee, and Mr. Antonio Dino, and members of the Board of Directors of the Filipino Chinese General Chamber of Commerce Inc.; PCGA Commodore Edmund Santos, PCGA Commodore Mariano Ko and PCGA Commodore Hilda Ong, together with PCGA Commodore Tess Roque, PCGA Commodore Mariano Madera Tan, PCGA Commodore Morrys Ang, Capt. Jimmy Tuplano of the Philippine Coast Guard, Philippine Daily Inquirer columnist; Mr. Ramon Tulfo, SBMA Chairman Martin Dino, Mr. Wilson Lee Flores; columnist of Philippine Star, Mr. Jimmy Cheng of United Daily News, and Ms. Meah Ang See from KAISA para sa Kaunlaran, all joined the relief operation and medical mission, under the over-all coordination of Ms. Cheche Javier; Deputy Administrator of the Chinese General Hospital & Medical Center.

Volunteer doctors and dentists provided medical and dental services with free medicines during the activity. Each family also received a pack of relief goods. The mission is estimated to benefit approximately 1,000 poor fishermen’s families in the area.





The ABS-CBN Sagip Kapamilya Foundation, the emergency humanitarian assistance program of ABS-CBN Foundation Inc., also participated in the activity through a soup kitchen for the beneficiaries and also distributed 500 packs of relief goods. Several friends from the media also participated—The BusinessMirror Health & Fitness, Philippine Star, Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Bulletin, Manila Standard, Manila Times, BusinessMirror, Asean Times, Remate, ABS-CBN and GMA-7. The event was covered by the trimedia to show the plight of the people in the area and hopefully to encourage more people to help in improving their condition.

During the course of the activity, Dy’s attention was caught by two patients— Martina E. Platon, who was promised a wheelchair, and Shena Esico, a patient with burnt leg. Dy offered to give both of them transportation assistance to go to Chinese General Hospital & Medical Center for comprehensive medical check-up and proper medical treatment.

The PCCAI had been conducting this mission for several years as part of their deep advocacy to help the poor and as a social responsibility program of the PCCAI. It has travelled all over the country to provide assistance whenever there is typhoon, flood, earthquake and other calamities in far-flung areas across the country. This mission to Inhobol, Masinloc, Zambales is prompted by Dy’s deep concern for the poor and to alleviate the living conditions of people especially those fishermen whose livelihood are affected by the current issues involving the West Philippine Sea.

Dy requested the Chinese government to allow our small fisher folk to continue to fish in the West Philippine Sea on humanitarian grounds. He express his hope that the territorial issue will be set aside for the sake of this small people whose only means of livelihood is fishing in the area.

Similar medical missions and relief operations have been previously conducted in San Fernando La Union, Antipolo, Pililia, Rizal, and Nueva Ecija this year.