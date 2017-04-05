DPWH, DOT finish ₧50-M Samar road project

THE public-works and tour­ism agencies have complet­ed a P50-million tourism road project in Samar.

With the completion of the road-construction initiative in Calbayog City, visitors now have easy access to three of the scenic waterfalls in the area: Larik Falls, Bangon Falls and Tarangban Falls.

Public Works First District Engineer Alvin A. Ignacio said the project involves the paving of 1,200-linear-meter access road.

“The road improvement in Barangay Tinaplacan, Tinamba­can District, has resulted to the growing in number of visitors of the three majestic falls. This has been confirmed by the Calbayog City Tourism and Information Office, which cited an increase of 694.6 percent, from 2,075 tourists in 2015, to 14,413 in 2016,” he said.

His office has also constructed a 768.2-linear-meter reinforced concrete-lined canal, intended to prevent clogging and water pond­ing in the area that may eventu­ally cause early deterioration of the newly paved road.

This year the public works de­partment is set to implement a P100-million slope-protection project along the newly improved access road.