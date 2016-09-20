DPWH completes P96.5-million Butuan flood-control project

The public works department has completed an urban drainage system in Butuan City, a project that costs P96.5 million, reducing the risk of flooding during the wet season.

According to Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Region 13 Director Danilo E. Versola, the urban drainage-system project involves 2.77 kilometers of channel excavation, provision of slope protection with 2.05-km maintenance road, and construction of reinforced concrete box culverts barrels.

It is part of the Agusan River Basin flood-control program.

“The newly built urban drainage system will maximize the economic potential of Butuan City and its neighboring provinces, as the city’s production of agricultural yields won’t be at risk of devastation during rainy season,” a DPWH news statement released on Tuesday said.





The Agusan River is the third- largest river basin in the country, with the drainage area of 10.9 square kilometers that flows through several provinces in Mindanao before draining into the Butuan Bay, where it overflows during rainy seasons and affects the economic development of the area.

Butuan City, on the other hand, is the seat of government offices and the heart of commercial and industrial activities in the Caraga region. Its major roads and airport also serve as the gateway in Northern Mindanao toward numerous tourist attractions in its neighbor provinces, including Surigao del Sur, Misamis Oriental, Cagayan de Oro and Davao.

In early 2016, the DPWH has completed the east bank levee, flood wall and west bank levee of Lower Agusan Development Project – Flood Control Component Stage 1 Phases 1 and 2, and the Adgaoan River Bank Protection in Barangay Panaganan and Poblacion La Paz, Agusan del Sur, in the amount of P96.5 million and P50.3 million, respectively.

Another project, worth P91.4 million, which involves the completion of a flood-control dike and construction of floodgate in Mantange Creek in Butuan City, is expected to be completed within the year.