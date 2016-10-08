DOTr mainly successful in programs for 100 days

SAVE for a few hiccups, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) was generally successful in implementing its first 100 days program, a target that was seen by many as ambitious, but proved to be doable.

Transportation Secretary Arthur P. Tugade said the transportation sector —broken down to rails, seaports, airports and road—saw improvements in 100 days, after implementing measures to ease congestion on all fronts.

Some of these, he said, were done in a matter of weeks, no matter that problems were persisting for the past few years.

He admitted, however, while the agency made good with its promises, some of the items on his checklist were left unmarked.





“There were problems we initially identified as difficult, but in the course of addressing them, we found out they were, indeed, extremely

difficult,” Tugade said. “We have promised some things in the past that we were not able to do, but it does not mean that we didn’t do anything.”

Tugade’s recipe in addressing issues is simple: To solve problems the easiest, fastest and most

beneficial way possible.

One example of such is his agency’s thrust in solving the bullet-planting incident at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia).

The previous administration was hit hard on this issue. Passengers complained of extortion from airport personnel for finding a bullet or two in their luggages in exchange of not filing cases against them.

What the new administration did was simple. It stopped filing cases against people with a bullet or two in their luggages and, instead, just confiscated them if found. There are no more cases of bullet planting incident at the Naia today.

This, among others, is part of his agency’s checklist for its first 100 days.

During the period, the agency was also able to improve flight services at the international gateway in Manila. In the past, only four out of 10 planes took off and landed on time. Today, on-time flight arrivals is now at 72 percent, data from the Manila International Airport Authority showed.

“We have been increasing our punctuality record. What we did was a number of initiatives, namely, simplifying the system, banning of general aviation activities during peak hours and restricting slotting,” Tugade said.

Some jets were also moved to Clark to limit the number of planes in the airport complex in Manila. The initial plan was to move them to Sangley, but the airport needed immediate rehab, hence, the most plausible way to do is to move them to a functional airport.

A rule on tarmac delays and flight diversions were also instituted by the Civil Aeronautics Board. Now, airlines are required to deplane passengers after two hours of tarmac delay. Likewise, Naia’s secondary was reopened to commercial aviation. It used to be closed due to safety issues.

It also added new seats at the Naia Terminal 3, deployed high-speed wireless Internet access at major transport hubs, including airports, opened a well-wisher’s area in the Naia Terminal 1, allowed regular taxis to pick up passengers from the airpots, and partnered with airline companies to better manage the toilets at the complex.

Transportation Undersecretary for Aviation Roberto C. Lim added that the agency will introduce “next week” an instrument landing system, which allows an aircraft to land with more precision.

“It is used when you don’t have good weather. It was not operational in the past two years because there were components that were not working. We have taken steps to procure those to repair it. We will be installing it next week,” he said.

This will mean there will be less flight diversions, leading to less congestion and safer flights.

The transport department has asked local airlines to move some of their flights to Clark International Airport to decongest the Naia. This move, according to Tugade, has a twin benefit: First, it eases congestion at the Naia and, second, it promotes Clark as a hub for local transit.

Aside from all these, the transport agency was able to deploy “a state-of-the-art CCTV system at the Naia Terminal 1.”

“This is still a proof of concept still, meaning, we perfect the system first, then we will make it a project, then bid it out,” Tugade said. “While this is being done, the cameras are installed at the Naia.”

Lim said premium airport buses were also deployed during the first 100 days, noting that this project was started by the previous administration.

Change, he noted, will not be limited to the Naia. The government plans to implement the same to all other airports in the Philippines. “We are introducing a standard level of service in all Philippine airports —that is the vision of the department,” Lim said.

Tugade conceded traffic congestion in Metro Manila will continue to persist in the coming months, as there is an imbalance between supply of the roads and the number of cars in the metropolis.

Undersecretary for Road Transport and Infrastructure Anneli R. Lontoc said the transport agency found that there were just too many cars in Metro Manila, and the figures just continue to increase.

Likewise, the pace by which vehicle sales growth outpaces the expansion of roads in Metro Manila.

“Edsa can accommodate 6,000 vehicles per direction per hour. But as of July, it accommodates 7,500 vehicles per direction per hour. And, per month, there are about 56,000 more vehicles added to the current ones, according to industry data. This means that Edsa is 35 percent over capacity already,” she said.

This also means the composition of the total number of vehicles in Metro Manila is 70 percent private cars and 30 percent public transport.

This, Lontoc said, is an infrastructure problem, which, according to Tugade can only be mitigated in a hundred days through management.

Together with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), the Highway Patrol Group (HPG), the Land Transportation Office (LTO) and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), the transport department formed the Interagency Council on Traffic.

So far, the body was able to apprehend more than 171,550 violators, and has towed 4,844 illegally parked vehicles. It has also identified 10 chokepoints along Edsa and has equipped each area with tow trucks and traffic personnel.

But the number of traffic enforcers were not enough. There are about 2,600 enforcers from the MMDA and the HPG. But only 200 of them are properly trained.

“We actually need 13,700 to cover Metro Manila in three shifts,” HPG Acting Director Antonio N. Gardiola said.

Tugade added: “We have to increase our enforcers. We are now looking for volunteer groups to help us with the traffic flow, but they will not apprehend. We are also studying if we can outsource to add more enforcers.”

The interagency body also sought the cooperation of the Metro Manila Council for traffic management.

“Our plan is to unify all cities, plus the synchronization of traffic-management tools, like traffic signals,” MMDA Chairman Thomas M. Orbos said.

Wednesday saw the council approving the no-window on coding days along Edsa and C5. This will help mitigate traffic congestion as the Christmas season draws near. This means that the said arteries will have 18-percent to 20-percent less vehicles per day.

Aside from these, the transport agency was also able to increase the validity of drivers license from three years to five years, deployed new point-to-point nonstop bus services, and limit the number of transport network vehicles plying the roads.

“We want people to shift to public transport, but to do this, other infrastructure should have to be put in place. What we can do now is to manage the traffic flow,” Lontoc said.

To do this, there must be more roads and better rail services.

Issues in the railway sector were also reduced during the first 100 days, starting with the finalization of the common station.

All parties in late September agreed to putting up the common station in one location — in the middle of the two contending malls in North Edsa. This jumpstarts the construction of the Metro Rail Transit (MRT) Line 7, which will be connected to the common alignment.

“We have also improved the capacity of the MRT Line 3, but not at the point were we wanted it to be. We have reduced the headway from five minutes to four-and-a-half minutes, and have received 28 new cars from manufacturer Dalian,” Transportation Undersecretary for Rails and Tollways Noel Eli B. Kintanar added.

Today an average of 17.25 trains operate, at the MRT 3, the most congested and problematic overhead railway system in the Philippines.

The transport chief earlier promised to end the first 100 days with 20 trains operating at the system, which now runs at an average speed of 50 kilometers per hour (kph) from 40 kph.

“Admittedly, we still have some reliability problem. We hit an average of 38 disruptions per month, but this actually came down from 46 disruptions in June,” Kintanar added. “If you look at the trend, we’re hoping that we can further reduce the number of stoppages.”

The trains form Dalian, China, will be deployed by the first quarter of 2017.

Likewise, the operations of all overhead railway systems have been extended 10:30 p.m. to serve passengers working at night.

Aside from all these, the transport agency was able to augment the capacity of the Philippine National Railways. From only five trains in June, the system now runs with seven trains per day. A pilot program for the reintroduction of the morning and night services to Calamba, Laguna, was also implemented.

The maritime sector, Undersecretary Felipe A. Judan said, ended the first 100 days with marked improvemetns, starting from streamlined process to reduced corruption.

“We incorporated and integrated the electronic system into the system of having applications. We also removed corruption in the system,” he said. “It is important for us to streamline the processes because in the whole world, there a lot of Filipino seafarers. One out of four is a Filipino.”

The Philippine Coast Guard also intensified its campaign against pollution. During the three-month period, the agency detained 10 vessels as a result of “random intensified safety and pollution prevention inspection.”

The office of Judan also completed the survey of existing roll-on, roll-off (Roro) facilities in the Philippines, determining needed improvements to accommodate new generation vessels.

“We will connect the internal Roro routes. We will call that the Central Spine Roro project. The next stage is the interconnection of the Philippines to Asean, which wil start next year,” he said.

The transport sector might have seen improvements in the first 100 days, but for Tugade, the Filipino people deserve better.

Critical to this, he said, is that the agency has started to do things — has started implementing what President Duterte promised during his campaign: radical change.

“What is important as this time is we have started to do things,” he said.

Based on a list provided by the agency, here are the next projects that take centerstage in the coming days: