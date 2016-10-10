DOTr keen on accepting unsolicited proposals for aviation-sector projects

While it may seem that the strategy of the Duterte administration in enhancing air connectivity in the Philippines is through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Program, the government is still open to accepting unsolicited proposals to further speed up initiatives to reduce the infrastructure backlog in the sector.

Transportation Undersecretary for Aviation Roberto C. Lim said the government will continue to pursue the previous administration’s airport-development strategy, which includes the P108.2-billion Regional Airport Program, and the P74.56-billion Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) Redevelopment Project.

“For the regional airports, the private consortia are asking for more time to review the projects because they have suspended their preparations in February. They want to review their numbers because seven months have passed,” the Department of Transportation (DOTr) executive said in an interview.

The project was put on hold by the previous administration because it ran out of time to set a bid submission deadline for the said project.





“The bidders are still the same, and we’d like to make the announcement as to the bid submission date in the next couple of weeks. The bidding will be this year,” Lim said.

There were five prequalified bidders for the project, namely:

Filinvest-Jatco-Sojitz Consortium (Filinvest Development Corp.; Filinvest Land Inc.; Filinvest Alabang Inc.; Japan Airport Terminal Co. Ltd; and Cyberzone Properties Inc.);

GMR Infrastructure and Megawide Consortium (Megawide Construction Corp.; GMR Airport Developers Ltd.; GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd.; and Delhi International Airport Ltd.);

Maya Consortium (Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc; Vinci Airports SAS; Ana-Aeroportos de Portugal SA; Vinci Construction Grands Projets SAS; Therma South Inc.; and Hedcor Sibulan Inc.);

Philippine Airports Consortium (Metro Pacific Investments Corp.; Aeroports de Paris; and ADP Ingenierie); and,

SMHC-IIAC Airport Consortium (San Miguel Holdings Corp.; Incheon International Airport Corp.; Star Infrastructure Development Corp.; and Citra Metro Manila Tollways Corp.)

The previous administration started the auction for the contract to develop and operate five airports around the Philippines in two packages to make it more enticing to investors.

The first package consists of the Bacolod-Silay Airport (P20.26 billion) and Iloilo Airport (P30.40 billion), while the second bundle is composed of the New Bohol or Panglao Airport (P2.34 billion), Laguindingan Airport (P14.62 billion) and Davao Airport (P40.57 billion).

The private partner will undertake the operation and maintenance of the airport, as well as provide additional facilities and other necessary improvements to enhance passenger safety, security, access, passenger and cargo-movement efficiency, and operational efficiency under a defined concession period.

“I think the interest is there, and we are in close coordination with the PPP Center, which is also talking to the bidders,” Lim said.

For the deal to redevelop the Naia, he said the government aims to start the bidding process by next year. An announcement will be made by first quarter of 2017, he added.

“The department is just studying what best configuration will be implemented for the project,” Lim said. “We are studying it now with the external advisers they contracted last year. We are now preparing the terms.”

Under the initial terms, the private partner will improve, upgrade and enhance the operational efficiencies of all existing terminals of the Naia covering both landside and airside (except air-traffic services), to meet the International Civil Aviation Organization (Icao) standards and develop the main gateway airport of the Philippines.

Despite a seemingly PPP-centric approach, Lim noted that the administration is open to accepting unsolicited proposals to help hasten infrastructure development.

“The department is open to unsolicited proposals. Whoever wants to give a proposal, we will look into it,” he said.

San Miguel Corp. President Ramon S. Ang has said he is keen on reviving his proposal to construct a new airport that will replace the Naia in the long run.

Under the $10-billion proposal, the concessionaire will construct a 1,600-hectare international gateway somewhere south of Metro Manila. The airport, which would have doubled the capacity of the Naia, would have included the construction of a low-cost carrier terminal, a train system and a dedicated toll way.

Solar Group-backed All-Asia Resources and Reclamation Corp., meanwhile, proposed to develop the Philippine Air Force’s Danilo Atienza Airbase and reclaim a portion of Manila Bay to construct a world-class international airport that would ease the congestion at the Naia.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) is also proposing the closure of the Naia, listing the possible locations of the new airport.

A Jica study pinpointed two Cavite-based locations, called Sangley 1A and 1B.

Sangley 1A is located in the same site as the naval station in Cavite. The other one is near the Central Manila Bay, in between the military base and a reclaimed area.

The first option will cost both the government and a private sector partner less than the second choice. The first one only costs $10 billion, while the other one is pegged at around $13 billion.

The future airport will boast of four runways, which can handle 700,000 aircraft movements per year. It will have a rated capacity of 130 million passengers annually.

The deal is expected to be implemented under the government’s key infrastructure program, mixed with funding from official development assistance.

Commercial operations of the new air hub should start by 2025, just about 10 years from now.