DOT working to boost arrivals in Negros Occidental

By Ma. Stella F. Arnaldo / Special to the BusinessMirror

BACOLOD CITY, the capital of Negros Occidental, may have a lot more to smile about, as the Department of Tourism (DOT) said it was working to attract more tourists to the city and its neighboring areas.

Tourism Assistant Secretary for Administration and Special Concerns Gwen Cads-Javier promised more projects would be implemented in the province, according to a news statement from the agency.

“These projects include infrastructure along destination routes, ecotourism, agri-aqua tourism, adventure, riverboat tours and international cruise tourism in Bacolod, Silay, Talisay and Bago,” she added.





Aside from the yearly Masskara Festival in Bacolod, tourists flock to Negros Occidental for its unique culinary offerings, as well as its well-maintained heritage homes.

Javier also encouraged local tourism establishments to get accredited with DOT Region 6 (Western Visayas) to assure tourists of world-class standards.

Meanwhile, she lauded the local tourism sector, as well as the Bacolod City Council, for the successful staging of the Masskara Festival, which has become one of the most popular tourism events that attract foreign and domestic tourists.

Bacolod, also known as the “City of Smiles”, is currently hosting its 37th MassKara Festival, with President Duterte, gracing the event’s opening ceremonies on October 2. It was the first time a sitting President has ever attended the event’s opening.

“I had visited Bacolod when I was mayor of Davao City. I believe Masskara has evolved into one of the more colorful festivities in the country. It has its own identity different from other festivals,” Mr. Duterte said.

With almost 5,000 hotel rooms fully booked in Bacolod, rough estimates of tourists attending the Masskara Festival run to about 10,000 to 15,000. About 7,000 people were reported to have attended the opening ceremonies alone.

Conceived as a way to celebrate Negros Occidental’s continued blessings amid hardships that struck the sugar industry in the 1980s, the Masskara Festival has been recognized by international news network CNN as “One of the 12 Best Things to Do in the Philippines,” while the National Geographic proclaimed it as “One of the 10 Must-Do Festivals for the Month of October in the World.”

During the festival, a grand parade is usually held where participants don colorful masks and dance. The festival will last until October 23.

“The Masskara Festival reflects our never-ending spirit of optimism. We anticipate the festival for more color, pageantry and excitement. The festival has, likewise, become an occasion to reminisce and to reunite as a people here and from other countries,” Bacolod City Mayor Evelio Leonardia said.

The news statement also said “travel and tour operators, hoteliers, restaurateurs and community leaders joined officials of DOT, as well as local government unit officials in affirming their support for the government’s ‘tourism-for-all’ program, spearheaded by Tourism Secretary Wanda Corazon T. Teo.”

During the festivities, industry stakeholders pledged “not only to work for the benefit of the poor rural folk but to make tourism more accessible to persons with disability, handicapped, elderly and pregnant women.”

In 2015 Negros Occidental recorded 1.16 million visitor arrivals, mostly domestic tourists, 6.45 percent lower than the 1.24 million arrivals in 2014. The province placed second to Aklan (1.73 million) in terms of the number of visitors in the Western Visayas region in 2015. In third spot was Iloilo, at 1.06 million visitor arrivals, followed by Capiz, at 163,212 tourists; Guimaras, at 94,315; and Antique, at 50,166. Total visitor arrivals in Western Visayas reached 4.3 million in 2015, up 8 percent from 2014.