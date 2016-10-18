DOT seeks to lure more Chinese tourists to PHL 

THE Philippines and China are slated to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on tourism cooperation during the visit of President Duterte in Beijing this week.

In a news statement, the Department of Tourism (DOT) said it would also escalate its efforts to promote the Philippines as a visitors’ haven in China.

Tourism Secretary Wanda Corazon T. Teo arrived in China on Tuesday as part of the official Philippine delegation for the state visit of Mr. Duterte. She said that, while in Beijing, she would be meeting with potential investors and Chinese tour operators.

“We’d like them to rediscover the Philippines, the bountiful trade and industrial hub where the Chinese traders came to, long before the Spaniards colonized our islands,” Teo said.





The DOT chief will be signing the memorandum of understanding with China on behalf of the Philippines, while the Beijing government will be represented by China National Tourism Administration Chairman Li Jinzao. The MOU- signing ceremony will take place on Thursday, and will be witnessed by President Duterte and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

“China’s invitation to President Duterte for a state visit in Beijing bodes well for Philippine tourism, as the Chinese comprise the third-largest visitor group to the country,” she said.

In a recent news briefing, Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Zhao Jianhua said 1 million Chinese tourists would visit the Philippines in 2017 after Mr. Duterte’s state visit to his country.

From January to July this year, a total of 422,801 Chinese tourists visited the Philippines, up 64 percent from the same period last year. Chinese visitor arrivals accounted for 11.95 percent of the 3.5 million total arrivals for the period. China ranked third as the largest group of arrivals, after South Korea and the United States.

Chinese arrivals to the Philippines peaked at 490,841 in 2015, at least 24.28 percent higher than the arrivals in 2014. An informal ban on Chinese travel to the Philippines due to past kidnappings of Chinese citizens, as well diplomatic differences over the South China Sea, has destabilized the growth of Chinese tourists in the Philippines.

After the ruling on the South China Sea by the Permanent Court of Arbitration on July 12, for instance, thousands of potential Chinese tourists canceled their trips to the Philippines, resulting in millions of pesos in losses for hotels and resorts in Cebu, Bohol and Boracay.

But Teo said more organized tours from mainland China are scheduled within the next two months, following the day trip of 2,300 tourists from Guangzhou to Boracay onboard the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Legend of the Seas.

“We are targeting 12 million foreign visitor arrivals in 2022. Hopefully, we would no longer lag far behind our Asian neighbors in terms of tourism,” Teo said.