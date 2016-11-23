DOT seeks P1 trillion in tourism investments

By Ma. Stella F. Arnaldo / Special to the BusinessMirror

THE Philippines needs at least P1 trillion in tourism investments to generate 12 million in foreign tourist arrivals by 2022.

In an interview with Tourism Undersecretary Rolando Cañizal on the sidelines of Wednesday’s Tourism Summit at the Diamond Hotel, the Department of Tourism (DOT) is also targeting total tourism revenue to reach some P4 trillion by 2022, of which P922 billion and P2.95 trillion will come from international and domestic travelers, respectively. Total revenue in 2016 is projected at P2.16 trillion.

These targets are laid out in the DOT’s National Tourism Development Plan (NTDP) for 2016-2022, which lists government programs and projects, as well as private-sector investments, needed to reach tourism economic targets.

“While we’re still refining the number of investment projects and their amounts needed, we estimate there will be more than P1 trillion in investment [needed] both for private and public sector,” Cañizal said.

Under the NTDP, the DOT also forecasts local employment in the tourism sector to benefit 6.5 million individuals by 2022, for a 14.4-percent share in national employment, from 5 million employed in 2016, with a 12.7-percent share to national employment.

“This increases the share of the tourism sector to the gross domestic product, from the current 8.2 percent to 14 percent by 2022,” Cañizal said.

“This is why there is an urgent need to fuel more investments in the sector, so we can create more expenses for both foreign and local tourists,” he added.

He also said some of the infrastructure projects that were not implemented under the 2010-2016 NTDP will still be included in the NTDP for 2016-2022. “There will still be projects under the previous administration that will continue to be carried out, most especially under the airport development program, because most projects were not completed during the last administration, so some of them will be completed by the midterm of this administration. That would further help accelerate the growth in tourism.”

He cited the opening of new airports in Bohol, Puerto Princesa, and the expansion of Iloilo and Bacolod airports are some of the priority projects that need to be implemented immediately.

“The commitment of this administration is we will be implementing the programs and the projects, most especially in infrastructure, as they are scheduled. The mandate to the Department of Transportation and the Department of Public Works and Highways is to continue to the infrastructure projects, so we will be able to lay a good foundation for growth,” he said.

If projections in arrivals and revenue are met, the DOT projects some 702,000 poor individuals to benefit by 2022.

The Tourism Summit was held to harmonize the DOT’s NTDP for 2016-2022 with the National Economic and Development Authority’s Philippine Development Plan (PDD).

Canizal said the PDP also prioritizes the tourism sector and considers it as a vital engine of economic growth. The NTDP is still undergoing some fine-tuning, with consultations ongoing with tourism stakeholders, but he said the final document will “hopefully be released by the first quarter of 2017. [These consultations] will help us align the NTDP with the PDP and the agenda of the President.”

Weak peso

Budget Secretary Benjamin E. Diokno said on Wednesday the weakening of the peso will boost the government’s ability to finance infrastructure projects.

Diokno said for every peso depreciation, the government gains P7.2 billion in collections. This augurs well for the economy, particularly in terms of financing its infrastructure projects.

“It’s favorable in general [such as for] OFWs [overseas Filipino workers], exporters but it is also favorable to us. For every P1 depreciation, we have a gain of P7.2 billion [for] government because we collect more,” he said on the sidelines of the Global Investment Forum held in F1 Hotel in Taguig.

Diokno also said he is not worried even if the peso breaches the P50 level. He said as long as the peso depreciation is “market determined,” it will not be a cause for concern.

He said funds are really returning to the United States right now, given the improvement of their economy and new administration. This, he said, will also explain the decline in the Philippine Stock Exchange Index (PSEi), which bucked the global trend and shed as much as 176.33 points, or 2.53 percent, on Tuesday.

“We’ve seen P55 [to the dollar]. As long as its market determined, [I’m not worried]. Money is [really] going back to the US,” Diokno said.

Earlier, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto M. Pernia said the depreciation of the peso will still be good for consumption, even if the peso-dollar exchange rate hits P50 to P51.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Amando M. Tetangco Jr. also did not express alarm over the continuous weakening of the peso during the week, saying the movement of the local currency is still attuned to the overall movements of currencies in the region.

Data from the PDS Group showed the peso declining anew to nearly P50, as it closed trade at P49.86 to a dollar, losing 1 centavo from the previous day’s P49.85.

Tetangco said the weakness of currency is not confined in the Philippine economy, but is a global trend as markets try to digest developments causing volatilities.

“Basically, the weakness in emerging-market currencies is due to dollar strength. Because the expectations that interest rates are going to rise in the US,” Tetangco said.

He said the movements are “basically in the middle of the range” in terms of both the actual movement, as well as in terms of volatility of exchange-rate movements.

With regard to a potential action from the BSP to curb this volatility, the BSP governor said: “We are sticking to our current foreign-exchange policy of allowing market forces of basically determine the exchange rate. But at the same time, we also do not want to see the exchange rate becoming out of line.”

Tetangco said the country’s strong macroeconomic fundamentals—including the third-quarter 7.1-percent growth, low inflation and ample reserves—is enough to serve as buffers for the volatilities brought about by the “many moving parts” in the external economy.

“We just need to further enhance our surveillance and continue to build buffers,” Tetangco said.

He also assured markets that the BSP has the tools to respond to further volatilities that may arise in the coming months. “We have a well-articulated policy framework, both on the monetary-policy side and the financial stability side. So we know basically how to respond and we have the tools,” Tetangco said. “I think we’re ready.”

With reports from Cai U. Ordinario and Bianca Cuaresma