DOT positioning PHL as sports-tourism hub

By Ma. Stella F. Arnaldo | Special to the BusinessMirror

THE Department of Tourism (DOT) will be marketing the Philippines as a sports-tourism hub in Asia, hoping to attract international events, such as boxing bouts and more surfing competitions, as well as encouraging more scuba-diving enthusiasts to visit the country.

“The Philippines has a huge potential to become one of the world’s great adventure travel destinations. With our country’s natural attractions and the Filipinos’ love for sports, we certainly have the competitive edge to make it big in this fast-growing niche market of sports tourism,” Tourism Secretary Wanda Corazon T. Teo said in a news statement.

One upcoming event is the 11th Surfing Break, from October 28 to 30, held annually in Urbiztondo in San Juan, La Union, which attracted about 12,000 domestic and foreign travelers last year.





“Surfing is one of the aqua-based activities that has lured locals and foreign tourists alike to the Philippines’s numerous surf destinations,” the DOT chief noted.

“La Union’s strong product offering is hinged on the reliable supply of affordable services of surf schools and shops and accommodation establishments conveniently located along the beach, on top of the good quality waves 10 months a year, from May to March. This is just one among the many offerings that strengthens our competitiveness for sports tourism,” she added.

According to the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), sports tourism is a $600-billion market, and is projected to grow at 6 percent annually until 2021. It also estimated that sports tourism accounts for 25 percent of global tourism receipts, and about 76 percent of sports travelers said the primary purpose of their trip is to attend a sports event.

“Now that surfing is officially an Olympic sport, this would augur well to further stimulate our local industry, with the surge of interest to learn the sport and the determination to excel and compete in the world arena. More important, this development serves to support the sector’s viability and sustainability, which will redound to the community’s enhanced welfare,” Teo said.

For his part, DOT Region 1 (Ilocos Region) Director Martin Valera said in a recent press conference that they intend to surpass last year’s number of participants for the three-day event. “We promise our local and foreign guests that they will get their money’s worth from the music, local arts and crafts, day tours and other fun activities available during the event,” he said.

Further boosting the Philippines’s bid to become a sports tourism hub, Teo also expressed hope for the country to be able to host international boxing bouts, with the help of Sen. Manuel D. Pacquiao, also a professional boxer.

The last time the Philippines hosted a major international boxing match was the title showdown between heavyweights Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier at the Araneta Coliseum in October 1975.

“Senator Pacquiao, no doubt, can help us score a knockout victory in terms of international visitor arrivals, if he were to fight in the Philippines. Imagine how the world stops to watch it against the backdrop of, let’s say, Cebu City,” the DOT official said.

She added that any of Pacquiao’s top rivals, like Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Jose Manuel Marquez, “would be most welcome in the Philippines if only boxing promoters can make it happen.”

The DOT is also seeking to host the next UNWTO Conference on Tourism and Sports, which was last held in Da Nang, Vietnam, on September 23. DOT Undersecretary for Administration and Special Concerns Katherine de Castro, who attended the conference, said: “Marine sports tourism, along with diving, is among the Philippines’s key tourism products. This alone can spur tourism growth in the country.” She also pointed to surfing and wake boarding as activities that can attract sports travelers to the country.

The DOT recently began accrediting resorts and surf camps that provide surfing lessons, ensuring expert surfing instruction are available in these establishments, in a bid to professionalize the surfing industry. (See, “DOT moves to professionalize surfing industry” in the BusinessMirror, August 1, 2016.)