DOT counting on Pinoy expats to promote PHL

THE Department of Tourism (DOT) is reviving a project targeted at Filipino-Americans to be at the front lines of promoting the Philippines to their family and friends.

The project, “Invite a Friend Home”, is a call to action for Filipinos living in North America, particularly young professionals, millennials and social-media

influencers, according to a news statement from the DOT.

Tourism Secretary Wanda Corazon T. Teo explained that the DOT plans to run the project every quarter of the year via a raffle draw, where the lucky balikbayan (returning Filipino) gets to “invite a friend to his or her home, the Philippines”. While the mechanics for the incentive program is still in the works, the DOT chief already instructed the Philippines’s tourism office in Los Angeles to spread the word among Fil-Am communities.

“We are hoping to award two lucky winners—a balikbayan and a nominee-friend—beginning September this year. The travel reward may be used anytime between January and April 2018,” Teo said, describing the effort as the DOT’s way of saying thanks to overseas Filipinos.

Tourism officials told the BusinessMirror, the project is also “timely”, as it takes advantage of the current depreciated value of the peso versus the US dollar, making it less expensive for foreign tourists, especially those living in the US, to travel to the Philippines.

According to a survey made by the DOT in 2016, tourists from the US lists shopping as their favorite activity (30 percent of those surveyed) in the Philippines, followed by sightseeing (18.4 percent). Of the American visitors who went shopping, some 47 percent went to the department stores, while 30 percent went to the tourism duty-free stores and 17 percent purchased goods in souvenir shops. (See “American tourists place PHL as 4th top favored destination,” in the BusinessMirror, July 23, 2017.)

The said project was conceived by former Tourism Secretary Mina Gabor and launched in 1994. Erstwhile titled, “Bring Home a Friend”, the project likewise focused on the US, the Philippines’s second top source market for foreign visitor arrivals. From January to May 2017 visitor arrivals from the US grew by about 12.8 percent to 428,767, and accounted for about 15 percent of the 3 million total foreign visitors for the period.

Teo said the “Invite a Friend Home” project, highlights the Filipinos’ world-renowned warm welcome. “And what is more inviting than getting free flights, hotel night stay, while touring with friends in beautiful destinations, [such] as Siquijor, Masbate, Negros Province, Palawan, Cebu, Baguio, Davao or Ilocos?” she said, enjoining tourism-industry stakeholders to support the project.

The renewed project initially targets next-generation Filipino-Americans and Filipino expatriates living in the US who are mostly into leisure travel.

Philippines Tourism Attache for Los Angeles Richmond Jimenez echoed Teo’s message that the program is a “great way” to thank fellow Filipinos in the US who continue to not only go to the Philippines themselves but always bring along a friend or relative for the visit.

“Our people is our strength. With our beautiful destinations as backdrops, it is in the company of great people that makes every visit to the Philippines more memorable and worth coming back for,” Jimenez added. In the DOT survey last year, data showed some 57 percent of travelers visiting the Philippines from the US likely return for another visit. These visitors from the US also stay long in the country at an average of 11.22 nights.

The same survey showed 54.4 percent of these Fil-Ams went to the Philippines upon a friend’s recommendation, and 14.2 percent have friends or relatives in the country.

Aside from the Invite a Friend Home project, the DOT, in partnership with the Department of Foreign Affairs, also cohosts the annual Ambassadors and Consuls General Tour. A recent tour, which ran from July 11 to 16, brought its Fil-Am participants to Davao City to meet and greet President Duterte.

In his prepared speech before the balikbayan, Duterte expressed hope that the delegates would “become Filipino Ambassadors who shall carry a fresh perspective of the new and improved Philippines when you go back to the United States. You shall bring with you the message to the rest of the world that the Philippines has made significant strides in developing its trade, investments, tourism and cultural sectors and in making our country a safer and a more secure place to live”.

Duterte also urged the Fil-Am tourists to continue in helping promote the Philippines “as an ideal location for business to thrive and as a great destination for tourists to experience”.