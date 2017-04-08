DOT accredits 14 more farms for agri-tourism destinations

By Ma. Stella F. Arnaldo / Special to the BusinessMirror

THE Department of Tourism (DOT) underscored the importance of agriculture and farming in making world-class dishes, as the second day of Madrid Fusión Manila 2017 (MFM 2017) went under way on Friday.

Tourism Secretary Wanda Corazon T. Teo said: “The Philippines is blessed with abundant agriculture [produce], as well as vast greenery and pristine scenery, a perfect combination for gourmet, health relaxation and leisure activities.” This has given rise to agriculture or farm tourism, another profitable endeavor for tour operators and farmers, she said during the launch of the Calabarzon Farm Tourism Travel Guide on the sidelines of the MFM 2017 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

She said the DOT has long recognized the value-added potential of farm and traditional agricultural sites as income-generating tourist destinations. “The idea of farms as tourist spots is not new. Imagine harvesting fresh farm produce for lunch, while your young ones wet their feet in a watering hole nearby. This bucolic setting and green landscapes are the best elements for R&R.”

She added that the DOT had already been promoting farm and agri-tourism long before ‘unplugged’, ‘off-the-grid’ outdoor travel became a byword”, she said, citing the Philippine Agri-tourism Program spearheaded by the DOT as early as 1999. “With the rising demand for so-called low-impact tourism, agri-tourism can become one of the new bright spots for the Philippines,” said Teo, pointing out that 30 percent of the total land area in the country is devoted to agriculture, an industry that employs 10 million Filipinos.

Speaking at the PH Agri-tourism: Farm, Food and Fun Session on Wednesday, DOT Director for Tourism Regulation, Coordination and Resource Generation Rica Bueno said the Philippines has accredited 28 farm-tourism sites since 2012, earning it a spot as one of the top 8 agri-tourism destinations in the world at the Mother Nature Network’s web site. The Philippines shares this recognition with Taiwan, Brazil, California, Hawaii, Grenada in the Caribbean, Mallorca in Spain and Tuscany in Italy.

She noted that the DOT “outdated” Republic Act 10816 of 2016, that provides for the development and promotion of farm tourism in the Philippines. “Last year alone, the DOT accredited 14 more agri-tourism farms across the country, many of which are in the Calabarzon.”

Farm tourism trailblazers in the country Josie Costales of Costales Nature Farms in Laguna, Cathy Turvill of Amadeo Nurture Farmacy in Tagaytay, Charita Puentespina of Malagos Garden Resort in Davao, and Michael Caballes of the Allied Botanical Corp./Sunflower Maze in Pangasinan, all echoed the DOT’s business prospective for what they call the country’s “sunshine industry”.

Teo said the travel guide book compiled by the DOT’s Region 4A office, highlights the region’s agri-tourism destinations, as well as its indigenous delicacies. Calabarzon is composed of Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon Province.

The guide book features 12 MFM exhibitors accredited by the DOT as farm-tourism sites, namely, the Costales Nature Farms, MoCa Family Farm, Terra Verde Ecofarm, Gourmet Farms, Ato Belen’s Farm, Forest Wood Garden, Flor’s Farm and Garden, Kahariam Farms, and Teofely Nature Farms, Nurture Farms, Domingo Permafarms and Chad’s Nature Farm.

“Although Calabarzon is one of the highly urbanized regions in the country, it has a lot of rural areas where tourists can feel the cool breeze and experience the biodiversity [in the environment],” she said.

“With the region’s natural beauty, cultural richness and vibrant communities, there is no doubt that Calabarzon is one of the country’s agricultural haven,” Teo added. “We will continue to promote agri-tourism in the country for this is a unique experience for visitors at farm fields.”

For her part, Region 4 Director Rebecca Labit, who initiated book project, cited the importance of educating the nonfarming public about farms and farm products, as well as the preservation of the rural landscape.

Agri-tourism or farm tourism is seen to be an attractive option to the usual sun and beach activities and contributor to sustainable source of income for farmers. “Next time you visit make sure it will be about appreciating the beauty of nature and immersion experience in the farm, which invigorates the senses,” Labit said.