Don’t let the bubble burst

THE residential segment of the property sector is heading toward a bubble, if the market continues to be flooded with cheaply priced yet poor-quality housing projects, cautioned an international real-estate expert.

“Fundamentally, the bubble per se, it’s a healthy event. It should not burst, though, because the bubble is an issue of supply and demand,” said Prof. Enrique Soriano, chairman of the marketing cluster and program directorship for real estate at the Ateneo Graduate School of Business. “The bursting is something we’re worried about. That’s what scares a lot of people like me.”

Over the years, it’s the residential that has been the stellar performer in the property field, as seen in the mushrooming of various vertical and horizontal projects across the country.

Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed there are 15.7 million square meters of floor area of approved building permits in 2015, whose constructions are still ongoing.

Of the total, single houses account for 52 percent; townhouses, 20 percent; and residential condominiums, 28 percent.

Such an apparent boom in the dwelling market has technically extended its run against the bust of the looming bubble.

This could be attributed to the vigilance of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) in limiting the amount of money that banks can loan to real-estate borrowers.

“At the maximum, I think it’s 20 percent. So that’s an automatic check to rein in possible overinvestments in real estate, because the bubble, if it bursts, it gets very expensive from an economic standpoint. So the BSP is controlling that,” Keyland Corp. Chairman of the Board Rex Drilon noted.

Other factors

Decreasing lending rates and the continued peso depreciation could, likewise, be factored in the constant resilience of the housing sector at present.

It was noted that as borrowing rates collapse, more residential units, particularly from condominiums, are being introduced to the market, and more money from overseas Filipino workers’ (OFWs) remittances is channeled into real estate.

Last year OFW remittances grew by 5 percent year-on-year to $26.8 billion, from $25.6 billion in 2015. From this amount, 60 percent is being invested into the real-estate sector.

“Because interest rates are low, people still buy and borrow,” Keyland Corp. Director and President Lito Montinola pointed out. “Now, the OFWs also have more reasons to send more money here, because they get more pesos in exchange for their hard-earned foreign currencies. So consumer spending is strong.”

Boom or bust

CONSIDERED a veteran with his three-decade extensive career experience in real estate and management in the Asia-Pacific region, Soriano has witnessed the ups and downs of the property sector since 1987.

“So it’s been a long ride and, therefore, I have seen almost three or four cycles in the sector,” he recalled. “It’s really a boom-and-bust thing. The only good thing about the sector is that it’s technically an ‘unreal estate market’. Why? Because there are still many that have no houses.”

While officially the housing backlog in the Philippines is pegged at around 5 million, based on reports of the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council, Soriano said the gap could go higher to about 7 million.

This is because more and more dwelling units are wanting every year across all categories. In fact, there’s an annual pent-up demand of around 40,000 to 50,000 in the midmarket and about 400,000 in the low-end segment.

“We can only supply practically around 22 percent to 23 percent of that. So it keeps on building up. And then the huge migration of people from the provinces moving to Metro Manila, that’s around 200,000 to 300,000 a year. We can only produce an ‘X’ percent,” Soriano explained.

Gaps

Because of the gap between the supply and demand, the majority of the market who can’t afford to buy their own space to reside, either a house and lot or condo/apartment units, usually end up renting.

Lease rates in vertical projects, for instance, have been increasing over the last five years, according to the research of Leechiu Property Consultants.

The study showed that Bonifacio Global City still commands the highest rental rate at an average of P968 per sq m. This is followed by Makati at P951 per sq m; Ortigas, P925 per sq m; reclamation or bay area, P810 per sq m; Alabang, P770 per sq m; and Libis in Quezon City, P680 per sq m.

Residential rents across major central business districts (CBDs), the report added, are observed to move upward despite having a stable residential supply and low absorption rates.

“The only problem with this sector, as opposed to Singapore or even some advanced economies, is that we’re a country of the haves and have-nots. It’s either you can afford to live in a house or a condo, or generally you will be forever leasing,” he pointed out.

“So that’s the scenario. And we are attempting to balance it, except that regulatory policies are structural and so on, and sometimes are the cause of corruption. These are really happening,” he stressed.

No to ‘cookie-cutter’ houses

WHILE the bubble remains uncertain, Soriano cautioned of a possible explosion given the proliferation of various developments with lousy concepts that lure homebuyers with their very low-cost products, yet compromising not only the integrity of the properties, but also their market value in the long run.

He cited, for instance, a condominium that’s very near the CBD, but it takes over 20 minutes to navigate from a certain unit all the way to the ground floor. Congestion is the culprit to blame, according to him, that makes queuing a normal scene in the elevator of the said property, which he did not identify.

“It’s like multidwelling, so that pains me. What do you get there in a density of, for example, 40 units on a floor? It’s practically one building already. And if you multiply them by 30 floors, how many units do we have? 1,200. So even if developers proposed to their market that they have a powerful value proposition that is near the MRT [Metro Rail Transit], still the elevator line in their building is longer than going by MRT to their destination,” he said of the pigeonhole-like project that’s very compact and overcrowded.

The tradeoff here from a buyer’s perspective is that there will be no secondary market to absorb the condo unit if put on resale given the above-cited conditions. What’s more alarming is that if the purchaser cannot pay off the mortgage of his unit.

“My fear is he’s going to abandon the amortization. And if you compute that in multiples of 100 who will default, the rate is going to affect the viability of the banking industry and also the property alone,” Soriano noted, while citing that the owners might end up renting the units at a fraction just to monetize it.

“So the problem is now continued; it’s a cycle. And that’s my fear. It’s happening to a lot [of developers] that we’ve been monitoring because their value proposition is having a very low price. But in the end, that’s going to boomerang on the industry itself. So watch out for developers who are cookie-cutters, with no value to offer,” he stressed.

The term “cookie-cutter” is often used to describe suburban housing developments that are mass-produced and where all of the units are based on the same blueprints and are differentiated only by their color.

Powerful value proposition

TO prevent the bursting of the bubble from happening, real-estate developers are encouraged to go through a painstaking process of looking at a concept first before launching it to the market.

“In focusing on a concept, for me, to win the market, you need to be competitive and have a compelling and a powerful value proposition,” Soriano said.

In so doing, the developer must think, plan and develop in the long term, not just aesthetic-wise, but also for the project’s appraisal.

Aidea Philippines Inc. President Jojo Tolentino cited a recent study that tried to identify what creates value for a particular building.

“A lot of people think it’s just design. But design is just No. 2. The No. 1 is really the building-management part because after, let’s say, 15 years, what you see is how well maintained the project is. And that’s how value is retained and created,” he explained. “So design is important. But management of the property is equally important.”

A well-thought-out project is, likewise, a win-win not only for the developers but also the buyers themselves. “They probably have bought in the past, and they have a penchant to invest some more. So to have that competitive advantage, you need to offer something better and palatable to them, with wonderful yields, but no guarantees,” Soriano said.

“And again, if you have a lousy concept and you have many of those, what’s gonna happen is when the demand is taken out, everything is going to come tumbling down, from poor property management to poor concept, poor execution, and even unqualified buyers. “So that’s why we’re trying to put all of these advocacies so that we can pin down on developers that are really espousing for best practices,” he stressed.

But seeing the real-estate sector as already developed, the chairman of the marketing cluster and program directorship for real estate at the Ateneo Graduate School of Business is confident that more and more players will be discerning further, as regards their future endeavors.

“This is a mature market. And when the market is all mature, you need to think deeper in coming up with a powerful value. So I think this is the good side of a mature market where any developer, whose goal is to make money, will rethink their position. They will now come up with powerful values that will energize the sector again. When this market continues to mature, it can now extend the growth of the industry,” Soriano said.