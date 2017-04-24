Dominguez rules out tax amnesty without deposit secrecy lifting

The Philippines will not do an Indonesia, whose tax authorities and their offer of amnesty for the tax delinquent delivered more than $330 billion worth of taxable assets for the region’s largest economy, the Department of Finance (DOF) said on Monday.

Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III ruled out such a program in an interview conducted at the sidelines of stark ceremonies marking the 160th anniversary of the agency.

In that engagement, he acknowledged such an amnesty program “looks like” the correct action to pursue. He, nevertheless, quickly dismissed the thought as inappropriate.

According to Dominguez, a declaration of tax amnesty at this point would be a joke, and that no one would take the program seriously no matter how much the government protests.

“That looks like the more [appropriate action], but they have to realize that we can collect, that we are capable of doing it,” Dominguez said of the importance of an amnesty program and the frame of mind of the taxpaying public.

For this to happen, Dominguez said two very important things have to happen: 1) people believe the government is dead serious in collecting the tax delinquent Filipinos have not been paying; and 2) particular provisions on the secrecy of deposits have to be lifted to allow government to discover hidden taxable wealth.

Dominguez said this was the reason the DOF-supported package one of the Comprehensive Tax Reform Program, which included the proposed lifting of the bank-secrecy law that was adopted in House Bill 4774 presented to Congress four months ago.

“There are things that have to be done to make any tax amnesty, if there is one, effective. No. 1, they must realize that the government can actually collect the tax, and two, that other measures, such as the lifting of the bank-secrecy law, are in place so that it is really serious,” he said.

Deconstructing the bank-secrecy law requires focus and has to be successfully navigated before any tax- amnesty program may be pursued, he reiterated.

Dominguez acknowledged the success of Indonesian tax authorities in pursuing a tax-amnesty program that yielded so much for that nation’s coffers and that there are certain aspects to the Indonesia program that the Philippines may be able to replicate in the event of a similar endeavor.

He told financial reporters he had been asked by foreign newswires agencies if the Philippines had any plan to engage in a tax amnesty program.

“I said, of course not. [Indonesia’s] problem is different from ours. We will certainly consider something in that area, but it is really premature at this point in time,” Dominguez said.

Indonesia pursued a tax-amnesty program that winded down in mid-2016 but generated so much for the nation’s coffers it was hailed as one of the most successful tax amnesties by any sovereign.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo needed incremental funds to underwrite an ambitious infrastructure-buildup program just like the Philippines, whose own capacity expansion program has barely left the ground.

In the case of the Philippines, however, the $292-billion economy barely has the revenue heft to finance the undertaking based on latest tax effort numbers equal only to 13.7 percent of local output or the GDP.

Nevertheless, the government aims to lift tax revenue as percent of GDP from where it is at present to 17 percent by the end of President Duterte’s term in 2022.