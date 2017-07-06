Dominguez declares PHL fiscally secure

FINANCE Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III on Tuesday said the Philippines has secured its financial footing, and the government ready to fund an ambitious infrastructure program that will sustain economic growth and bring down poverty rate to 14 percent by 2022.

According to the Department of Finance (DOF), from the time President Duterte took over from July 2016 to May 2017, revenue collection rose by 7 percent to P2.09 trillion, higher than the previous year’s P1.948 trillion, in part because of the administrative reforms embraced by the Bureaus of Internal Revenue and of Customs.

“Even at this earlier stage in our reform effort, you can distinctly hear the tiger roar. We are on the path toward a modern, investment-led and trade-driven economy,” Dominguez said in Malacañang on Thursday.

Dominguez added approval by the House of Representatives of the proposed Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion Act (TRAIN) will ensure a steady revenue flow for the massive infrastructure buildup and guarantee a “breakout growth rate” of above 7 percent that will be sustained over the medium term.

The fast pace of growth will enable the government to pull down the poverty rate from 21.6 percent today to a significantly lower 14 percent by the time Duterte leaves office in 2022, making the benefits of growth inclusive for all Filipinos, according to Dominguez.

The lower house approved the TRAIN with a 246-9 on May 31, an indication of the regard lawmakers have on tax reform, since it will benefit the majority of Filipinos.

“This is an important milestone signaling a strong possibility that this package may be enacted into law shortly after Congress resumes this July,” he said.

Dominguez added the government and its partners in civil society and the private sector would work hard to ensure that the Senate passes a tax-reform package consistent with the proposal endorsed by the DOF, after the legislature reopens on July 24.

“We take heart at the fact [that] the passage of the tax-reform measure was welcomed by nearly all stakeholders: businesses, international development partners, credit rating agencies and, most of all, wage earners,” Dominguez said.

Dominguez cited the robust 6.68-percent growth rate in the first nine months of the Duterte administration, which was faster than the expansion rates in all previous administrations; the growth in investments spurred by low and stable interest rates; the low inflation rate of only 2.64 percent in the first 11 months; and the decline in the debt-to-GDP ratio from 43 percent as of end-June 2016 to 41.9 percent by end-March 2017 as among the key factors showing that the government is on track to meet its economic targets.

In comparison, GDP growth in the first nine months averaged 4.69 percent under former President Corazon Aquino, and 2.10 percent under former President Fidel V. Ramos. For the same period, growth averaged 0.17 percent under former President Joseph Estrada; 3.0 percent under Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo’s leadership; and 5.98 percent during the term of Benigno S. Aquino III.

“The broader economic strategy is bearing fruit. GDP grew by 6.68 percent during the first three quarters, faster than all other administrations. We expect to grow close to the targeted 7 percent through the year,” Dominguez said.

In the first nine months of the Duterte administration, Treasury Bill rates averaged 2 percent, the lowest of all previous administrations despite the start of rate normalization undertaken by the US Federal Reserve System, while the average inflation rate for the first 11 months stood at 2.64 percent, also the lowest in all previous administrations, according

to Dominguez.

The reduced debt load will allow the government enough flexibility to pump prime the economy when complemented by the Comprehensive Tax Reform Program, which will provide funds for the planned spending on infrastructure, education, health and social protection for the poorest of the poor.



The TRAIN bill aims to slash personal income-tax rates for 83 percent of Filipinos to enable them to increase their disposable income, which will drive the growth of the domestic market. It also provides for complementary measures, which are expected to raise additional revenues for the government, estimated at P133.8 billion, in 2018.

“We are bringing in all the powers of modern information technology to make electronic governance real and ensure a sustainable fiscal position. We are continuously fighting red tape and improving our economy’s competitiveness,” he added.