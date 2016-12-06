DOLE gives P4 million worth of livelihood equipment in Pampanga

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga—The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Monday turned over various equipment worth P4 million to livelihood organizations in the province.

Lawyer Anna Dione, DOLE regional director, together with Gov. Lilia Pineda, distributed 12 nego trailer units, 10 units of nego kart, 50 push-cart units, 50 sewing machines and starter kits to the beneficiaries.

The San Nicolas MPC (San Luis), Women’s Organization (Macabebe), Forever Friends Farmer Association (Candaba), Care Consumer Cooperative (Mabalacat), Kalipunan ng Liping Pilipina (Mexico), Cruzanian’s Organization (Sasmuan), Women’s Organization (Masantol), Thomasian Association of PWD’s (Santo Tomas), Black Ladies (Minalin), Women’s Organization of PIO (Porac), OFW Family Circle (Floridablanca) and OFW Family Circle in Macabebe are the 12 beneficiaries of nego-trailers.

The DOLE also gave 50 push carts to the five scavengers of each town amounting to P750,000.

Aside from the starter kits for refrigerator and air-condition repair, DOLE also provided sewing machines to the sewers of Lubao, Mabalacat, Porac, San Simon and Care Consumer Cooperative in Mabalacat City.

The move is in line with DOLE Integrated Livelihood and Emergency Employment Program (DILEEP) that aims to generate employment and reduce poverty among the marginalized workers.