DOJ to issue lookout order vs Dayan

THE Department of Justice (DOJ) is set to issue a a lookout bulletin order (LBO) against Ronnie Dayan, the driver and alleged paramour of Sen. Leila M. de Lima, owing to his failure to show up before the House Committee on Justice and shed light on his alleged role in the illegal-drugs trade inside the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) in Muntinlupa.

An LBO is necessary in order to monitor the itineraries of the flights, travel or whereabouts of the subject person.

Those on the LBO list should notify the DOJ prior to leaving the country.

“Yes, ilalagay siya sa lookout bulletin kasi hindi sya nagpakita sa House, so baka kung saan siya pumunta para umiwas sa process ng batas,” Justice Secretary Vitaliano N. Aguirre told reporters.





Dayan’s testimony before the House is being sought by lawmakers following accusation from high-profile inmates at the NBP that he was collecting drug money from them.

The House Committee on Justice has issued a subpoena directing Dayan to appear before the committee hearing on Thursday but the latter failed to show up.

Aguirre said the committee has given him 24 hours to explain why he failed to attend last Thursday’s hearing.

Dayan, Aguirre said, will be declared in contempt if he failed to comply with the directive.