DOJ summons cops in Leyte mayor’s killing

THE Department of Justice (DOJ)on Wednesday summoned the policemen allegedly involved in the killing of Mayor Rolando Espinosa of Albuera, Leyte, and fellow inmate Raul Yap inside the Leyte Sub-Provincial Jail in Baybay City on November 5 to answer the multiple murder and perjury complaints filed against them by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

The subpoenas were sent to the respondents’ mother units, as well as to the National Police general headquarters in Camp Rafael Crame, Quezon City.

Supt. Marvin Marcos, chief of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Eastern Visayas detachment, and the other policemen involved in the killing were required to appear during the preliminary investigation of the case, and answer the complaints against them.

The five-member panel of prosecutors, chaired by Senior Assistant State Prosecutor Lilian Doris Alejo, set the preliminary investigation on December 20 and January 8, 2017, at 10 a.m. at the DOJ Multipurpose Hall.

The complaint was filed by the NBI, which determined that Espinosa and Yap were victims of

summary execution or rubout.

Aside from Marcos, other respondents are Chief Insp. Leo Daio Laraga; Senior Insps. Deogracia Pedong Diaz and Fritz Bioco Blanco; and eight other policemen assigned to the CIDG in Eastern Visayas, as well as Chief Insp. Calixto Cabardo Canillas Jr.; Insp. Lucresito Adana Candelosas; and four other policemen assigned to the Eastern Visayas unit of the National Police Maritime Group.

Laraga, the confessed gunman; Abellanosa and Paul Olendan are facing separate complaint for perjury.

Citing testimonial and forensic evidence, the NBI said Espinosa and Yap were killed in a rubout and not in a shootout, as claimed by the policemen who conducted the raid in their prison cells.

“There was unison in their purpose and action, signifying that they were all moved by a single criminal intent,” the NBI said.

For their part, respondents had claimed Espinosa and Yap were in possession of firearms and refused to allow the raiding team to search their cells.