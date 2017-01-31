DOJ secretary asks Ombudsman: Why did you absolve Aquino in massacre of SAF commandos?

JUSTICE Secretary Vitaliano N. Aguirre II has questioned the Ombudsman’s decision to absolve former President Benigno S. Aquino III in the Mamasapano clash that resulted in the killing of 44 police commandos in January 2015.

The culpability of Aquino in the Mamasapano massacre was raised anew, as the administration of President Duterte is set to conduct an independent reinvestigation on Oplan Exodus that led to the killing of the Special Action Force (SAF) men by gunmen belonging to the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters and private armed groups.

“The BOI [Board of Inquiry], as well as the Senate, has found his [Aquino’s] liability. That’s why I really wonder why he was not charged [by the Ombudsman] now that he doesn’t have immunity [from criminal suits] anymore,” Aguirre said in an interview.

“Why was the official who gave the order absolved when those who just followed it are the ones charges in court now?” he stressed.

Aguirre recalled that the Senate inquiry led by Sen. Grace Poe has established that Aquino was “ultimately responsible” for the Mamasapano mission, as he himself authorized the operation that targetted Malaysian terrorist Zulkifli bin Hir, alias Marwan.

The Senate report in March 2015 only did not contain any specific recommendation to file charges against Aquino because he was still immune from suit at that time.

But after the end of Aquino’s term in July last year, Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales has not filed any charge against the former president.

Morales is an appointee of Aquino, who pressured Morales’s predecessor, Merceditas N. Gutierrez, to resign under pain of impeachment.

In the second anniversary of the encounter last week, Morales’s office filed cases only against former National Police chief Alan Purisima and former SAF commander Getulio P. Napeñas Jr. for graft and usurpation of public functions.

The anticrime watchdog Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) has already pushed for the impeachment of Morales for her supposed failure to investigate and prosecute those found liable for the death of the SAF 44.

The group criticized Morales for her alleged inaction on the multiple homicide charges filed by families of some of the policemen who were killed in the incident.

VACC said the Ombudsman should be impeached for criminal negligence, betrayal of public trust and culpable violation of the Constitution.

Aguirre has insisted that Aquino’s liability in the Mamasapano clash had already been established in previous investigations.

The DOJ chief, a relative of Napeñas who served as his lawyer in previous inquiries, specifically cited the text message exchanges between Aquino and Purisima a night before the actual operation.

“That is what he always says, but he is lying…. He claimed he wasn’t talking to someone on the phone about it because its battery was dead for two hours. But that’s impossible. It was a very important operation and you can’t expect him to let his phone off for that long,” Aguirre argued.

Thus, the DOJ challenged the former president to submit his mobile phone for examination of the independent commission to be created for the reinvestigation.

“He should let his cellphone examined so we will know what he really told the generals – if there was a stand down order or none,” he stressed.

“There are many questions that remained unanswered, that’s why this reinvestigation will be very helpful in getting the closure and justice that the families of the SAF 44 are waiting for,” he explained.