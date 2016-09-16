DOF seeks to polish tax-reform program through consultations 

The Department of Finance (DOF) is conducting consultations with different sectors to fine-tune its comprehensive tax-reform program before its submission to Congress in September, according to Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III.

Dominguez told legislators at the House of Representatives during a budget hearing that the tax plan, which seeks to balance policy trade-offs, is part of the Duterte administration’s broader reform program for inclusive growth.

Apart from consultations with various sectors, the DOF is also picking the minds of former finance secretaries, legislators economists and research and advocacy groups to help polish the tax-reform plan.

Seven components





The seven components for achieving inclusive growth under the current administration include reforming tax administration at the bureaus of Internal Revenue (BIR) and Customs (BOC); improving governance and reforming the budget; leveling the playing field by enhancing competition; simplifying business regulations; securing property rights; promoting food security; and addressing traffic, crime and vice.

“From now until the end of September, we are conducting a series of consultations to further refine this proposal. Tax reform is needed because we now have the tax system that is inequitable, complex and inefficient,” Dominguez said.

He added that the structural weaknesses in the country’s tax system, which stem from several tax rates or bases that are not indexed to inflation and the grant of excessive exemptions and special treatment, continue to erode the level of collections, while highly restricted, bank-secrecy laws prevent revenue agencies from fully auditing and enforcing tax laws owing to lack of information.

Dominguez pointed out that the Philippines is one of only three countries in the world with bank-secrecy laws for tax agencies. The other two are Switzerland and Lebanon. The Philippines also has one of the highest tax rates in Asia, but collects a smaller amount compared to other countries.

“Collections from the BIR’s 2,300 largest taxpayers comprise nearly half of the country’s entire revenue base. All these structural issues mean that tax-policy reform is necessary to achieve the larger goals of the administration and help ensure that all Filipinos benefit from higher economic growth,” he said.

The proposed tax plan, the finance chief noted, need not burden the poor for it to transform the current tax system into a fairer, simpler and more efficient one, while also raising the revenues needed for the government to accelerate spending in infrastructure, human capital and social protection for the country’s vulnerable sectors.