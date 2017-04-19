DOF questions DENR’s audit of 28 big mines

By Jonathan L. Mayuga & Rea Cu

The Department of Finance (DOF) said the audit of 28 mines conducted by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) was not a multistakeholder review, casting doubt on Environment Secretary Regina Paz L. Lopez’s decision to shutter the mines.

Finance Undersecretary Bayani H. Agabin said the audit was not a multistakeholder review required under Executive Order (EO) 79, as it involved only four personnel and a third-party expert.

He added this was discovered during a meeting of the technical working (TWG) group of the Mining Industry Coordinating Council (MICC).

“In fact, even Isabela Vice Gov. Antonio Albano, representing the Ulap [Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines], disclosed during the last MICC meeting on March 3 that the LGUs [local government units] of the areas hosting the affected mines were never consulted by the DENR,” Agabin said.

He added the audit team, created under DENR Memorandum Order 2016-01, is not a multistakeholder team, as required by EO 79. “None of the 20 departments and agencies represented in the MICC was consulted by the DENR during the audit.”

“Section 3 of that DENR memo states that its audit team was composed only of a third-party expert and one officer each from the DENR Central Office, its Regional Office, Mines and Geosciences Bureau and the Environmental Management Bureau,” Agabin added.

Earlier, President Duterte has ordered the MICC to review all mining-related issuances and agreements, as well as its rules and regulations, as mandated by law, as part of the reassessment on the audit done by the DENR on the 28 mining sites across the country.

Agabin said among the powers and functions of the MICC is to submit a work plan for the implementation of EO 79, which aims to implement reforms in the mining sector. The push for the multistakeholder teams to conduct the review is within the authority of the MICC to implement under the EO.

“The MICC is not a creation of any department. It is mandated under Section 10 of EO 79, which was issued by the previous administration, to conduct an assessment and review of all mining-related laws, rules and regulations, issuances and agreements,” he said.

Section 3 of EO 79 provides that a multistakeholder team, led by the DENR, should conduct a review of the performance of mining operations in the country every two years, but no such review has been done since EO 79 took effect in 2012, according to Agabin.

He also said the claim of Lopez that the MICC had no legal basis to udnertake a review of mining operations is “puzzling”, as she had agreed to a multistakeholder review and signed MICC Resolution 6 with Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III, who co-chairs the council.

“In fact, it was Undersecretary Maria Paz Luna who volunteered to make the audit report done by the DENR on the 28 mining operations available to the multistakeholder technical review teams, and joined the other members of the TWG in adopting the framework for the review,” Agabin added.

‘Not required’

Even without EO 79, Lopez said the DENR can still inspect mining operations in the country.

“The audit done by the DENR was undertaken as part of its mandate and functions, and not necessarily because of EO 79. Even without the executive order, the DENR has the authority to undertake an inspection of mining operations. Thus, a multi-stakeholder team is not required,”

she said.

Lopez said the findings of the MICC are only recommendatory and that development projects, like mining, “should benefit the present and future generations.”

“I will only get involved [in a project] if there is a commitment to social justice,” she told reporters in an interview.

The Chamber of Mines of the Philippines (COMP) welcomed Agabin’s statement, saying it reinforces their claim that Lopez did not observe due process in making her decision and that she was biased against mining firms.

COMP Vice President for Legal and Policy Ronald Recidoro said Lopez’s decision should be set aside, because it also “runs contrary to what the law clearly states”.

“We applaud the statement of the DOF issued earlier today, because it aligns with our previous statement that the mine audit conducted by Secretary Lopez last year lacked due process. The audit team was biased against mining companies,” Recidoro said.

He also noted the audit teams created by Lopez for the purpose even had civil-society organizations representatives who are known antimining advocates.

“It did not give mining companies a fair opportunity to present their side,” Recidoro said.

“We are happy that the DOF has issued the statement, because it confirms our position that there should really be a fair and unbiased review of all mining operations in the country,” he added.

But COMP expressed disappointment over the decision of President Duterte to reappoint Lopez as chief of the DENR. Recidoro said this was “unfortunate” and vowed that his group will continue to oppose her confirmation by the powerful Commission on Appointments.

He said contrary to what Lopez is portraying the mining industry to be, many people and communities have benefited from mining.

COMP earlier warned that the closure and suspension of 28 mines “will condemn to a life of hunger and poverty 1.2 million people who depend on mining as their source of income and livelihood.”