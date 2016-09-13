DOF presents program to cut tax rates, hike government revenues

Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III on Tuesday presented four tax-policy packages in line with the Duterte administration’s program to reduce tax rates and increase revenue sources to fund government projects.

In a meeting with members of the House Committee on Ways and Means, Dominguez said that aside from lowering personal and corporate income-tax rates, the Department of Finance (DOF) is also looking into lowering tax rates on property- and capital-income taxes.

“For 2017, the national government aims to raise total revenues of P2.48 trillion, or 15.6 percent of GDP. We expect revenues to grow by 10 percent with the continued implementation of reforms by our revenue collecting agencies. Tax efforts will increase to 14.5 percent of GDP in 2017, to be able to finance immediate social expenditures,” Dominguez said during his presentation.

According to the finance chief, the personal income-tax rates—which is tax-policy package No. 1—will be cut to 25 percent from 32 percent, with the exception of high-income earners. He said the broadening of the tax base will help offset the losses in revenues.





The second tax-policy package is the lowering of corporate income-tax rates to 25 percent, from 30 percent. The offsetting measure would be to replace the 5 percent gross income earned tax rate to 15 percent corporate income-tax rate, as well as the abolishing of the tax credit certificates.

The third tax-policy package involves property tax. This includes the lowering of both estate and donor’s tax rates, with an offsetting measure of rationalizing the valuation of properties and aligning it closer to market prices.

The fourth tax-policy package consists of reduction on interest income earned on peso deposits and investments, from 20 percent to 10 percent. The offsetting measure to answer the decrease in revenue for the government will be to increase tax on stocks traded in the stock market from 0.5 percent to 1 percent, based on gross selling price.

Other offsetting measures the DOF is looking into to address the revenue losses from the lowering of tax rates is increasing taxes imposed on fatty or unhealthy food, luxury taxes on cars, yachts and jewelry, carbon tax rates and taxes imposed on lottery and casino businesses. Other measures also involve studying the tax rates imposed on the mining sector and “sin” taxes imposed on alcohol and tobacco products.

“The total tax-reform package will allow us to generate P368 billion from the tax policy, comprising a loss of P198 billion and a gain P566 billion,” Dominguez said.

Dominguez said consultations are still being done by the DOF to further improve the comprehensive tax-reform package. This is expected to last until the end of this month.

Meanwhile, Speaker Pantaleon D. Alvarez said the comprehensive tax-reform package is a priority measure being taken up by the House of Representatives.