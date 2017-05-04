DOF: Mining rules inconsistent with PHL laws costly for government

YOKOHAMA, Japan—The Department of Finance (DOF) on Thursday warned agencies against imposing restrictive business regulations that are inconsistent with Philippine laws—such as the new rules imposed on the mining industry—as this could prove costly for the government.

In an interview on the sidelines of the 50th Asian Development Bank (ADB) Meeting being held here, Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III said that, while he supports efforts to penalize noncompliant mining firms, these should undergo due process.

Dominguez made the pronouncement following the Commission on Appointment’s (CA) rejection of Regina Paz L. Lopez’s appointment as secretary of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

“I fully support her actions to make sure that the rules are followed. However, there are laws that govern the relations of miners with the government, which should be followed,” he said.

Advertisement

Dominguez said imposing sanctions against mining firms, including ordering their closure without due process, would open the government to a legal battle with miners.

“As the guy who has to worry about money, I’m really worried because these things involve enormous amounts of money,” he said.

During her stint as DENR chief, Lopez had ordered an audit of all operating mines. Based on the results of this audit, she ordered the closure of 23 mining firms and suspended five others in 10 provinces in February.

Lopez then canceled 75 mineral production-sharing agreements (MPSAs) to protect the country’s watersheds.

An MPSA is an agreement wherein the government shares in the production of the contractor, whether in kind or in value, as owner of the minerals. In return, the contractor shall provide the necessary financing, technology, management and personnel for the mining project.

In March the Chamber of Mines of the Philippines (COMP) filed graft charges against Lopez in connection with her decision to shutter mines.

New DENR chief

Following the decision of the Commission on Appointments to reject President Duterte’s nomination of Lopez as environment secretary, DENR employees said they prefer an “insider” to replace her.

“Hopefully, it will be somebody from the DENR family. We don’t want another outsider running the show,” said an employee who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The employee resented the decision of Lopez to bring in her own team, putting more than 50 career officials on “floating” status.

Last month disgruntled employees walked out of the DENR office in Quezon City to express their indignation over Lopez’s move to bump off their colleagues from key positions and replace them with her own team.

It was learned that most of Lopez’s team has employment contracts that will expire in July.

There are speculations that Duterte will soon name an acting OIC to take charge while waiting for the right time to appoint Undersecretary Mario Luis Jacinto, the concurrent Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) director as the new DENR chief.

Being floated are names like Demetrio Ignacio, the most senior among DENR officials; or Undersecretary Jonas Leones, a young lawyer.

Leones said the vacuum left by Lopez is temporary, saying he and other officials of the DENR expect Duterte to immediately appoint the next DENR chief.

He said it has been the practice in the DENR that during transition, whenever the top post is left vacant, Ignacio—the most senior officia—would take over as caretaker.

Leones also made an assurance that the CA’s rejection of Lopez’s appointment would not affect the work in the DENR.

“We have directors and supervisors. The DENR secretary usually acts on high-level decision-making or big-ticket projects or issuance of permits,” he said.

Finance Undersecretary Bayani H. Agabin also said the review of the 28 miners ordered suspended or closed by the DENR would still push through despite the decision of the CA to reject Lopez’s nomination as environment chief.

“Definitely, it will continue because it’s the mandate of the MICC to do just that regardless who’s in the DENR. We will still continue to review,” Agabin said.

With reports from Jonathan L. Mayuga and Rea Cu