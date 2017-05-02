DOF hopes S&P assessment will ‘inspire’ lawmakers to pass CTRP

Economic managers welcomed the recent positive assessment of Standard & Poor’s (S&P) Global Ratings on Philippine economic dynamics, and hoped the favorable reviews on current economic platforms would urge the legislators to hasten the passage of key policies in the Duterte administration.

Following S&P’s decision to affirm the country’s ratings at “BBB” with a “stable” outlook just recently, Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III said the rating agency’s favorable assessment on the Philippines is one more incentive for the government to “go ahead full throttle” on its “Dutertenomics” agenda to sustain the growth momentum and achieve economic inclusion in the medium term.

The finance secretary also expressed hope the debt watcher’s affirmation of its rating on the economy would “inspire Congress to act soon enough on the first package of the government’s CTRP [Comprehensive Tax Reform Program]”.

This, Dominguez added, will help guarantee the financial sustainability of its aggressive expenditure program on infrastructure and human-capital development meant to sharpen the country’s global competitiveness and grow its economy into upper middle-income status by 2022.

S&P said the Philippines’s recalibration of its fiscal program is crucial for the country, as it may raise the ratings if the administration’s newly calibrated fiscal program significantly boosts investment and economic growth prospects.

However, ratings may be lowered if the reform agenda stalls, or if the recalibrated fiscal program leads to higher-than-expected deficits sufficient to reverse the progress made under the previous administration.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Amando M. Tetangco Jr. also welcomed S&P’s latest decision, saying the action recognized their sound and well-calibrated monetary policy and banking supervision—which helped drive the economy to its “enviable position” of strength amid volatile external conditions.

“The BSP over the years has institutionalized a host of reforms that serve crucial roles in maintaining price and financial stability. These reforms also have helped improve the country’s external profile, which S&P recognized as one of the major strengths of the Philippines,” Tetangco said.

“At the same time, the BSP has made it a point to be preemptive, exercising flexibility to introduce more reforms and to adjust policy levers, as deemed necessary, to guard against risks confronting the economy,” he added.

The S&P cited the encouraging economic conditions in the Philippines and the Duterte administration’s push for more development spending as reasons behind its latest rating assessment.

“High household consumption, investment and exports (mainly of electronics, commodities, and services) continue to support economic activity. These strengths will likely be underpinned by strong household and company balance sheets, sound growth in jobs and income, inward remittance flows and an adequately performing financial system,” the S&P said.