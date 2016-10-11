DOE okays GIS for 23 proposed power projects

THE Department of Energy (DOE) has cleared 23 proposed power projects for the conduct of grid impact study (GIS).

A clearance for the conduct of a GIS is necessary for a power firm before it can proceed with the construction of a power project.

Latest data from the agency’s web site showed that the proposed projects could generate 2,757.37 megawatts (MW) of power capacity.

Based on the DOE list of companies issued with clearance for GIS from July to September 2016, Greenergy Solutions Inc. has plans to put up four solar-power projects, with a total of 400 MW; Therma Batangas Gas Inc., with three combined cycle gas-turbine power plants for a total capacity of 1,100 MW;





Global Luzon Energy Development Corp., with a 2×335-MW coal plant; Hedcor Benguet Inc. and Hedcor Kabayan Inc., with a total of 79-MW hydropower facility; Satrap Power Corp., with a 10-MW biomass power project; Silay Power Inc., with a 30-MW solar power project; Strategic Power Development Corp., with a 300-MW pumped-storage hydropower facility;

King Energy Generation Inc., with a 7.8-MW diesel plant; Monte Solar Energy Inc., with an 18-MW solar power and a 9.6-MW wind project; Central Azucarera Don Pedro Inc., with a 31.875-MW biomass power project; Bukidnon Maladugao Hydro Power Corp., with a 15.7-MW mini-hydro project; UHPC Bukidnon Hydro Power 1 Corp., with 8.4-MW project; Solaa Solar Alpha Inc., with a total of 38-MW solar power facility; and Panasia Energy Inc., with a 20-MW diesel power project.

The DOE approved the GIS of the said power projects over the past three months.

In 2015, over 13,000 MW of power capacity from various power projects were approved by the DOE for the conduct of the said study.