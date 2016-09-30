DNL subsidiary signs agreement with New York-listed Bunge Agribusiness

OLEO-FATS Inc., a unit of D and L Industries Inc. (DNL) said it signed a distribution agreement with Bunge Agribusiness Singapore Pte. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of New York-listed Bunge Ltd. for the food-service, retail and food-processor industries in the Asia-Pacific region.

The DNL unit will become Bunge’s exclusive commercial partner to import, market, sell and distribute packaged soft-seed oils into the Philippines.

Bunge will become Oleo-Fat’ exclusive commercial partner to export, market, sell and distribute coconut oil under its Farm Origin brand into the Asia-Pacific region.

“We’re delighted to have OFI as our distribution partner,” said Aaron Buettner, global head of Oils.





“By leveraging [Oleo-Fat’s] capabilities in Philippines and their relationships with customers, including quick-service restaurant chains, snack-food manufacturers, biscuit and confectionery manufacturers, industrial bakeries, and hotels, restaurants and caterers, Bunge will be able to fully participate in an important and growing destination market,” he said.

Buettner said the company looks forward to providing coconut oil supplied by Oleo-Fats as part of its farm-origin portfolio as the premium oil fits well with its other offerings for retail and food service in the Asia-Pacific region.

“Partnering with Bunge, the world’s largest oilseed processor, gives us an even broader range of products to serve customers in the Philippines and strengthens our position as a supplier of choice to our country’s fast-growing food-service industry,” said Vincent Lao, managing director of Oleo-Fats.

“We’re also seeking to grow by adding coconut oil to Bunge’s Farm Origin brand. By leveraging Bunge’s logistics and capable commercial and marketing teams, we’ll be able to participate in broader regional growth, as well,” he said.