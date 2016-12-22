DILG to fireworks makers: Cut injuries by half or face total ban

By Catherine Joy L. Maglalang / Correspondent

CITY OF MALOLOS—Reduce firecracker-related injuries by half or face total ban next year.

This was the advise of Ricojudge Echiverri, assistant secretary for external and legislative affairs of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), to the fireworks stakeholders in Bulacan during a consultation meeting on Wednesday night.

Echiverri noted that fireworks-related injuries last year have reached 900 and, if this cannot be cut by half, the DILG will do everything for the total ban on the use of firecrackers, just like what was done in Davao City by then-Mayor and now President Duterte.

The firecracker total ban in Davao, Echiverri, said was made for the health and safety of New Year revelers.

“This is the first time that a province has opened such issues that could help the industry produce safer products and be globally competitive,” Echiverri said, adding that Duterte is keen on the health and safety of Filipinos, but, at the same time, is not insensitive to the thousands of Filipinos dependent on the industry.

On the other hand, Liberal Party Rep. Leopoldo Bataoil of Pangasinan, chairman of the technical working group of the House of Representatives Committee on Public Order and Safety, explained that there are now six pending bills in Congress concerning the fireworks industry and inputs from the said consultative meeting is very crucial for the future of the stakeholders.

Celso Cruz, chairman emeritus of the Philippine Manufacturers and Dealers Association Inc. (PPMDAI), noted that the chemical ingredients used by 90 percent of the local manufacturers were already banned in other countries for over a hundred years.

He pointed out that potassium chlorate, sulphur and aluminum are the main chemicals that traditional manufacturers use in making firecrackers.

Potassium chlorate is unstable when mixed with other chemicals and has the tendency to heat up and explode when it made contact with water.

In other countries that produces firecrackers and pyrotechnic device, Cruz said the use of potassium chlorate has already replaced with potassium perchlorate that is more stable.

However, Cruz noted that suppliers still sell potassium chlorate to fireworks manufacturers.

Lea Alapide, former PPMDAI president, said many manufacturers opted to procure potassium chlorate because it is much cheaper compared to the more stable chemical potassium perchlorate.

The stakeholders also noted that the 300-meter distance allowance provided by Republic Act (RA) 7183, or the firecracker law, is not applicable in the country and not a single company in the country has complied because this will require a company to have a 28-hectare land to comply with the distance requirement of the law between structures.

Cruz and Alapide noted that the law should be amended with regard to the distance specified in the firecracker law and that this should be based on the quantity mixture being used in other countries, like Canada.

Cruz noted that a kilo of chemical mixture should be stored at least 60 meters away from residential areas, with the distance increasing as the volume of chemical mixture increases.

Bulacan Gov. Wilhelmino Sy-Alvarado has tasked Senior Supt. Romeo Caramat Jr., acting Bulacan police chief to strictly implement the provisions of the fircracker law.

To implement the law, Alvarado said the DILG has also released a memorandum circular on the manufacture, distribution, storage and use of firecrackers and everybody concerned should abide by it.

“Because Bulacan is the fireworks capital in the country, we are analyzing the cause of accidents and to make sure that it won’t happen again and we are instructing the provincial police to make rigid inspection of factories and stores and strictly implement all the provisions of RA 7183 and at the same time we are asking the stakeholders to police their ranks,” Alvarado added.

He also said that emergency responders together with firefighters and ambulances with paramedics will now be deployed round the clock in areas where fireworks and pyrotechnics products are being sold.