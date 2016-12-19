Digits to open more tech stores, launch new products in 2017

CONSUMER electronics distributor Digits recently bared its plan to expand its retail network and launch more gadget and lifestyle products as it seeks to sustain a 20-percent sales growth by next year.

Digits CEO Charles Paw told the BusinessMirror they are opening seven new outlets, bringing their total number of in-house stores to 56.

Set to open simultaneously at the latter part of this month are the two branches of the new concept store called “Checkpoint”—specifically carrying travel gadgets and accessories—at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Paranaque City and UP Town Center in Quezon City on December 23.

The 36th outlet of Digital Walker that offers multibranded digital-technology products will be inaugurated on December 24 at the SM Seaside in Cebu.

This will be followed by other branches of such at the Ayala Malls The 30th in Pasig (January 9, 2017) and Vertis North in Quezon City (February 1).

Another Digital Walker at the Festival Mall in Alabang, Muntinlupa, is yet to be inaugurated since it’s still up for bidding.

Meanwhile, the 15th store of Beyond the Box—an Apple reseller—will open its door at the SM Mall in Baguio City come March 1 of next year.

Since the opening dates are flexible, the company said they may change any time depending on the situation of the malls where they will be located.

“Everyone is into technology nowadays. So I think we’re on the right spot,” Paw said of their decision to increase their network of stores within and outside Metro Manila.

Complementing the company’s footprint expansion is the unveiling of the 10 new items catered to “sporty, active, stylish and upwardly mobile consumers.”

“We are excited to reveal our ‘Top Picks for 2017.’ This list features products we believe will best exemplify our focus and commitment to continuously be the country’s premier provider of the best tech accessories from around the world,” the CEO said.

The brand-new products to watch out for are Fitbit Charge 2, Braven 405, BLUEANT Pump Soul, Black Eye Pro Kit, RoadEyes recsmart, Scoshe MagicMount Powerbank, Sphero SPRK+, Insta 360 Nano, Lomo’Instant cameras and Audio Pro Addon T10 speaker.

While some of them are already available, others will be offered soon at the Digital Walker and/or Beyond the Box stores.

Expecting these latest offerings to become another hit for the domestic market, Paw is hopeful they will help achieve their growth target for 2017 despite the fact the whole retail industry has experienced a setback in terms of sales in 2016.

“Luckily for us, our business remains stable. This year, we grew because of the new stores,” he said of the eight in-house outlets that have been added to their retail chains. “So I think we will grow by 20 percent again this year in terms of overall sales.”

Digits has been in the business for about a decade and since then, has grown to become one of the country’s leading digital products with 49 in-house stores at the forefront, over 500 physical channels, and a strong following of 500,000 online fans.