Diaz focuses on scientific training

RIO DE JANEIRO Olympics silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz will apply a more scientific approach as she prepares in earnest for her gold-medal bid in Tokyo 2020.

“I’m very determined to win the gold for the Philippines in the next Olympics. That’s why I want to train harder with the help of science—because I’m not getting younger,” said Diaz, who ended the country’s 20-year medal drought by clinching the women’s -53 kg silver medal in weightlifting behind gold winner Hsu Shu-Ching of Chinese Taipei. Diaz will be 29 when Tokyo hosts the next Summer Games.

The pride of Barangay Mampang in Zamboanga City said she has to take a second look at her preparations and stressed a scientific approach would be the best for her. She is currently coordinating with her association, the Philippine Weightlifting Federation and the Philippine Sports Commission for her four-year training program.

But as she focuses on Tokyo, Diaz will gauge her performance through the 2017 Southeast Asian Games in Kuala Lumpur and the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.





“I will change the way I train in the gym. Everything will be planned so that we will never miss a pointer for our preparation,” she said.

Diaz was a 17-year-old in her Olympic debut in Beijing 2008. The Philippine Air Force personnel also qualified for London 2012, making her a three-time Olympian, like long jumper Marestella Torres-Sunang.

“My life changed when I won the silver medal. I received so many blessings. But my duty for the national team remains the same. I will train and work for my progress,” said Diaz, who received P5 million from government and private sponsors and politicians in cash incentives. She was also gifted a house and lot.