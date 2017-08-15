DFA, House tackle joint resource exploration in SCS with China

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Tuesday assured the public that any joint exploration agreement between the Philippines and China over the South China Sea (SCS) would be compliant with the 1987 Constitution.

This, after Foreign Affair Secretary Alan Peter S. Cayetano admitted that Manila and Beijing are now studying the possibility of joint exploration in the said territory.

“I will assure you, any legal framework will conform with local laws and the Constitution,” Cayetano said.

At a news conference, Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman, however, said the joint venture with China is unconstitutional.

“That’s contrary to our Constitution in these areas under controversy. It’s supposed to [be] used exclusively for Filipinos,” Lagman said.

“The only way the country can get some foreign help [is that] if the country went into service contractors, but not a joint exploration,” he added.

The House Committee on Foreign Affairs and the DFA held an executive session also on Tuesday to discuss joint the exploration deal after Cayetano called for it.

The secretary, meanwhile, said the joint exploration deal would be more beneficial for Filipinos than that of Malampaya project in Palawan. The $4.5-billion Malampaya gas-to-power project is a joint undertaking of the Philippine national government and the private sector.

In his presentation before the House of Representatives, Cayetano also mentioned that the Philippines is lagging behind its Asean neighbors in terms of trade with China.

Threat

Meanwhile, Rep. Gary C. Alejano of Magdalo said the alleged deployment of vessels by Chinese navy and coast guard is a threat to national interest in the heavily disputed waters of the South China Sea.

According to Alejano, he received information from a source in the military, that on August 12, China has deployed two frigates, one coast guard vessel and two large fishing vessels, with their maritime militia 1 to 3 nautical miles north of Pagasa Island.

Last Sunday Alejano said a Philippine government ship from Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources was allegedly prevented by the Chinese fishing vessels from going near the sand located generally west of Pagasa Island, around 2 miles to 7 miles away.

“This is highly suspicious and threatening considering the fact that China says one thing in public and does another on the ground,” he added.

“This is must be taken seriously by the Philippine government and call the attention of China to order their ships away from Pagasa and file appropriate diplomatic protest against China. I call on the government officials to be transparent on what is happening in the West Philippine Sea. We must assert our right in the midst of talks with China,” Alejano added.