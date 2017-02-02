DENR to padlock 23 large-scale mines

By Jonathan L. Mayuga & Cai U. Ordinario

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) on Thursday ordered the closure of 23 large-scale mining operations, a move which could cut GDP by 0.5 percentage point, according to an economist.

Environment Secretary Regina Paz L. Lopez told reporters in a news briefing on Thursday that the DENR’s decision is final.

“They [mining firms] can appeal their case to President Duterte. He has the final say,” Lopez said.

She warned mining firms to comply with the closure order of the DENR. “Unless they appealed to the President, they should immediately stop their operation.”

“I have reported to the President about what is going to happen. And I know for a fact that he loves the people,” Lopez said, adding that the decision to close the mines is anchored on her belief that mining has caused “massive environmental damage”.

During the news briefing, the DENR chief presented photos and showed a video of the adverse environmental impact of the mines in Zambales, Homonhon Island in Eastern Samar, Dinagat Island and Surigao del Norte.

The photos and video showed the discoloration of water in heavily silted rivers and seas near the mines.

Ordered closed were the iron ore mine of Ore Asia Mining and Development Corp. in Bulacan; gold and nickel mine of Benguet Corp. in Benguet; and the nickel mine of BenguetCorp. Nickel Mines Inc., Eramen Minerals Inc., Zambales Diversified Metals Corp. and LNL Archipelago Minerals Inc. in Zambales.

On Homonhon Island in Eastern Samar three mining companies were issued closure orders—Mt. Sinai Mining Exploration and Development Corp. and Techlron Mineral Resources, Inc.

On Dinagat Islands an island-province in Mindanao, seven of the nine mines were covered by the closure order. They are AAMPHIL Natural Resources Exploration, Kromico Inc., SinoSteel Philippines H.Y. Mining Corp., Oriental Syneregy Mining Corp., Wellex Mining Corp., Libjo Mining Corp. and Oriental Vision Mining Philippines Corp.

In Surigao del Norte the DENR ordered the closure of seven operating mines. They are the Adnama Mining Resources Corp., Claver Mineral Development Corp., Platinum Development Corp., CTP Construction and Mining Corp., Carrascal Nickel Corp., Marcventures Mining and Development Corp. and Hinatuan Mining Corp.

The DENR also issued suspension orders against five mining firms—Berong Nickel Corp., Citinickel Mines and Development Corp., Lepanto Consolidated Mining Corp., OceanaGold Phils., and Strong Built Mining Development Corp.

Of the 41 large-scale mines, only 12 passed the mine audit based on Lopez’s set of criteria, which is anchored on social justice. The audit criteria included the environmental, biodiversity and social aspects of mining.

‘Compromised audit’

The Chamber of Mines of the Philippines (COMP) decried the announcement made by Lopez that she wants to close 23 mines and suspend an additional five operations.

“Mining companies were invited by the government to invest in the Philippines and signed contracts with them as partners in mineral-resource development. By entering into these contracts, the government is bound to observe due process. The DENR secretary cannot just shut down mines without due process,” COMP Chairman Artemio F. Disini said in a statement.

The COMP said it stands by its members and questioned the manner by which the DENR mine audit was conducted, particularly the inclusion of antimining activists.

“We are not against a strict implementation of the law. In fact, we have often called for stricter monitoring of all mining operations in the country. What we question is the bias and partiality of the audit from the very start with Secretary Lopez’s early statements that she does not like mining and would like to see mines closed,” said Nelia C. Halcon, COMP executive vice president.

“With the inclusion of antimining groups in the audit teams, you can see that the audit was compromised. The participation of these antimining activists immediately raises the question of whether the results are impartial,” Halcon added.

The COMP also said it laments how the audit review findings were first made known through a press conference.

“If the audit found violations, the law provides for a procedure. She should have filed the appropriate cases or invoked the arbitration clause of the mining agreements. Our members have not received any formal decision but have already been subjected to trial by publicity,” Halcon said.

“Unfortunately, it seems that her decision to close these mines was based merely on a quick fly-by over Surigao del Sur last week in a chopper during the height of the rainy season. It may not have been based on the review conducted by the Mines and Geosciences Bureau,” she added.

Lopez, however, claimed to have visited all the mines and her decision were based on documentary evidences she and other DENR officials gathered during the audit and evaluation process.

She also said she flew over the mines via helicopter and took aerial footages and photographs herself using her cellular phone during the process.

She said COMP’s members, the majority of them now ISO 14001 certified, with several undergoing the accreditation process, have not been “remiss on their duties.”

“Even as we faced challenges in 2016, we paid our taxes faithfully, contributed to the betterment of our host communities, and did our part in caring for the environment,” Halcon said.

“But the DENR secretary does not seem to see the mining industry as the government’s partner in growing the economy. She sees miners as villains, even when mining companies have always been a consistent partner of their host communities,” she added.

COMP called on the Mining Industry Coordinating Council (MICC), co-chaired by the Department of Finance, to convene and review the policies and “arbitrary actions” of Lopez.

Economic impact

Former Mines and Geosciences Bureau Director Leo Jasareno, who acts as consultant to Lopez said the closure order will affect the country’s annual metals output. Nickel production alone, he said, will go down by 50 percent, considering that most of those ordered close are nickel producers.

The Philippines is the world’s top nickel producer and China’s single major source of raw materials for the production of various steel products, such as stainless steel. Jasareno added that around 20,000 workers stand to lose their jobs because of the closure order.

Lopez said the DENR will pursue area development in the area, instead of ordering the company to implement their final mine rehab and closure plans.

She added that once closed, the DENR will have access to funds intended for the rehabilitation of inactive mines.

“We have funds but the problem is we cannot use this fund unless we close the mines. I don’t care about the taxes. About 82 percent of the income from mining goes to mining companies. The people are suffering as they rake in profit,” Lopez said.

According to Lopez, majority of the mines that were ordered closed are operating within critical watersheds. She has earlier declared watersheds as “off-limits” to destructive development projects and wants mining out of watersheds.

“Water is life. Water is more important than money or gold,” Lopez said.

She blamed the government and the DENR for allowing mining to happen within watershed, which she said compromises the integrity of the country’s freshwater resources.

The National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) and local economists, however, threw their support behind the DENR’s decision to close 23 mines.

Neda Undersecretary Rosemarie G. Edillon told the BusinessMirror that the impact on the economy in general will be “minimal”, but could be significant on the regional or community level.

Edillon said the key is to provide safety nets for those that will be affected by the DENR’s decision.

“They key is to provide safety nets to those who will be adversely affected. For the industry, it’s really about making sure that only responsible firms operate. It’s about compliance to the law; no new laws are being enacted,” she said.

However, University of Asia and the Pacific School of Economics Dean Cid L. Terosa projected that the country’s GDP will be cut due to the possible reduction in household consumption.

Terosa estimated that GDP growth could decline by 0.5 percentage point if household consumption slows due to the job losses in the mining sector.

“Although mining is capital intensive, the direct and indirect jobs that will be lost will reach thousands,” Terosa said. “For every peso lost in mining, 0.5 to 0.9 centavos can be lost elsewhere in the economy.”

Former Labor Secretary Rene E. Ofreneo said while there could be losses, the creation of safety nets could cushion the impact on the economy.

He said these could include efforts of the DENR to “clean up” areas that were heavily damaged by irresponsible mining practices. By conducting this program, those who lost their jobs in mining could shift to these initiatives.

Ofreneo said clean up initiatives could also inclde tree planting in affected areas and mangrove planting in mining areas.

He said “irresponsible mining practices” in the country leads to greater losses in terms of the livelihoods affected by mining. “The kind of mining we have here is a job killer. I am 100 percent in support of the closure.”

Ofreneo noted that mine tailings could contaminate municipal fishing grounds and affect the livelihood of fishermen.

He said what is needed is for mining companies to have value-adding activities. Ofreneo said these can be similar to what is being done in Indonesia, where mining companies are forbidden from shipping out raw ore.

Ofreneo added that mining firms in Indonesia process whatever they mine in the country before selling to the international market.

Based on the October 2016 Labor Force Survey, there are 41.66 million employed persons nationwide working in various sectors and industries. Of this figure, around 7.17 million, or 17.2 percent, are working in the industry sector. The PSA said 222,152 are working in the mining and quarrying sector.